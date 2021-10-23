Royals Return Home for First Time in 594 Days for Opener against Norfolk

Reading Royals battle the Norfolk Admirals

(Reading Royals) Reading Royals battle the Norfolk Admirals(Reading Royals)

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, will face off at home for the first time since March 8, 2020 - 594 days - to face off against the Norfolk Admirals in the final leg of a home-and-home.

Reading began its 20th anniversary season on the road at Norfolk Scope and lost, 5-4, in overtime. Patrick Bajkov, Matthew Strome, Jacob Pritchard and Grant Cooper scored for the Royals, with Cooper bagging his first professional score. Pat Nagle saved 40 of 45 shots in the loss.

The Royals hold a dominant 24-5-3 record against the Admirals all-time, and in Kirk MacDonald's reign as Royals coach, Reading has only lost twice in 15 games against Norfolk. Before Friday, Reading was on a four-game winning streak against the Virginian squad.

Reading beat the Adirondack Thunder twice in preseason play, 4-0 and 4-2. Cooper led the team in points with four, while both Pritchard and Kenny Hausinger scored twice. Kirill Ustimenko saved all 26 shots faced in the preseason opener at Adirondack on Friday, Oct. 15, while Nagle saved 22 of 24 in the finale at Santander Arena on Saturday, Oct. 16.

Norfolk is affiliated with the Carolina Hurricanes and Chicago Wolves.

Brett Scallions of Fuel will perform at the Downtown Alive Pregame Block Party prior to the game Saturday night, and fans will get the chance to smash a car, play cornhole, and go to the photo booth outside Santander Arena to celebrate the start of the anniversary campaign.

Fans can listen to the Royals' broadcast at mixlr.com/readingroyals or by tuning into the Deibler Dental In-Arena Broadcast at 99.3 at the game. They can also watch the game on FloSports by going to bit.ly/RoyalsFloSports.

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

ECHL Stories from October 23, 2021

