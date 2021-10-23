Game Notes: vs Tulsa

GAME #2 VS TULSA

10/23/21 | The Monument Ice Arena | 7:05 P.M.

LAST TIME OUT: David Tendeck made 42 saves on 44 shots, Hudson Elynuik had a goal and an assist and eight different Rush skaters registered a point as Rapid City took down Tulsa, 4-2, Friday night at The Monument Ice Arena. Rush head coach Scott Burt earned a victory in his head coaching debut.

ONE TO REMEMBER: Rush head coach Scott Burt earned a victory in his head coaching debut on Friday night. Burt was hired as head coach of the Rush in July after nine seasons as an assistant coach in both the ECHL and WHL.

TENDECK STANDS TALL: Rush goaltender David Tendeck made 42 saves on 44 shots in the win over the Oilers on Friday night, setting a new career high in both saves and shots faced. Tendeck's previous career highs came when he stopped 38 of 40 during a 3-2 win in Tulsa on April 24, 2021. He now owns a .955 save percentage, the second-highest mark in the league to date on the young ECHL season. Over 27 games with Rapid City in 2020-21, Tendeck went 11-14-0 with a 2.78 GAA and .909 SV%.

POWERED UP: Rapid City went 2-for-6 on the power play on Friday night, with both Max Coatta and Stephen Baylis scoring power play goals. The Rush converted on 16.5% of their power plays in the 2020-21 season, the eighth-highest mark among the 14 ECHL teams that participated.

ROSTER MOVEMENT: The Rush activated defenseman Christian Evers off the reserve list and placed Derek Perl on reserve in his stead. Evers is expected to be in the lineup on Saturday night to make his professional hockey debut.

OH CAPTAIN, OUR CAPTAIN: Rush defenseman Kenton Helgesen was named the 13th captain in franchise history on Thursday. It's the first time in Helgesen's professional career that he will wear the C. He previously was the captain of the WHL's Calgary Hitmen during his final season of junior in the 2014-15 season. Forwards Logan Nelson and Stephen Baylis will each wear an A as an alternate captain for home games and forwards Max Coatta and Garrett Klotz will do so for road games.

LEANING ON THE FAMILIAR FACES: Despite the Rush's roster consisting of only five returners for the 2020-21 season, Rapid City's returners led the way on Friday. Garrett Klotz, in his fourth season with Rapid City, opened the scoring, Stephen Baylis, in his second year with the Rush, scored the eventual game-winning goal and David Tendeck, also in his second year, made 42 saves in net.

ODDS AND ENDS: The Rush have now won their home opener in each of the last three seasons...Saturday's game is the second of 13 that the Rush will play against Tulsa. Only five of the 13 will take place at home and the Oilers will not return to Rapid City again until April 13...Ryan Valentini and Colton Leiter each registered their first ECHL point with an assist during Friday's win.

UP NEXT: The Rush will hit the road for the first time this season on Friday night with the first of two games in Boise against the Idaho Steelheads. Friday's puck drop is scheduled for 7:10 P.M. at the Idaho Central Arena.

