Growlers Outlast the Thunder 3-2

The Growlers opened up their third game in as many nights with a flurry of shots on Thunder goalie Alex Sakellaropoulos, but it would be the Thunder who would open the scoring just 45 seconds into the first when Robbie Payne tipped the puck past Growlers goalie Evan Cormier after a scramble behind the net. Just over 10 minutes later, Todd Burgess responded for the Growlers by registering his second goal of the season off a crisp pass from Newfoundland native, Nathan Noel.

The Growlers continued to pressure the Thunder in the second period by adding their first power-play goal of the season, this time by Noel Hoefenmayer and a shorthanded maker by Matteo Pietroniro to give the Growlers a 3-1 lead. Growlers goalie Evan Cormier stopped all 7 shots he faced in the second.

A chippier third period awaited the Growlers as the Thunder tried to crawl back to tie the game in front of their hometown fans but they could only muster one late-period tally by Ryan Smith. The Growlers held on to win their third straight game, 3-2.

Quick Hits

Gordie Green recorded 2 assists.

Evan Cormier stopped 26 of 28 shots.

The three stars were 3 - ADK - R. Payne, 2 - NFL - E. Cormier, and 1 - NFL - T. Burgess

