Gladiators Ready to Return to Action in 2021-22

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Atlanta Gladiators will play a regular season ECHL game for the first time in 595 days when they take on the Orlando Solar Bears tonight at Amway Center. The last time the Glads took the ice was Mar. 7, 2020 before the remaining ECHL schedule was cancelled.

The Gladiators open the season on the road tonight but will play 10 out of their first 13 games at home at Gas South Arena.

Scouting the Solar Bears

Orlando narrowly missed the playoffs in the 2020-21 season and placed fifth the seven-team Eastern Conference with a record of 36-29-6-1. The Solar Bears lost their last three games of the season and were outstripped in the postseason race by the South Carolina Stingrays who won their last six games.

The Solar Bears return nine skaters from last season including Aaron Luchuk. Luchuk led the league with 74 points (28G-46A) last season and was named a First Team All-ECHL selection. Orlando also brings back Joe Garreffa for a second tour of duty. As a rookie last season, Garreffa posted 42 points (13G-29A) in 59 games played.

Pyle's File

The Gladiators will once again be led by Head Coach Jeff Pyle behind the bench. The 2021-22 season will mark Pyle's 15th as the skipper for the Gladiators' franchise. The Midwesterner began coaching with the organization back in the 1998-99 season when the team skated as the Mobile Mysticks. Pyle currently ranks second all-time with 1,065 ECHL games coached and 537 coaching wins. He is the Gladiators' winningest coach of all time, and through 993 Gladiators he has accumulated a record of 506-381-106.

Nine Years a Gladiator

Veteran forward Derek Nesbitt begins his ninth year with the Atlanta Gladiators. The Seaforth, Ontario native first donned a Gladiators sweater during the 2005-06 season. Since then, he has inked his name in the Gladiators' record books and is now ranked first all-time in Glads goals (148), points (373), and games played (447). Nesbitt also sits second all-time in Gladiators assists (225). The forward did not play last season but recorded 46 points (15G-31A) in the 2019-20 campaign. Nesbitt registered two goals and eight helpers in the last five games of the season.

Hottest Team in the League

The Gladiators finished the 2019-20 season on a 10-game point streak. Atlanta won eight of its last 10 contests and only lost once in overtime and once in a shootout. Nine of the 10 games in the streak were played against South Division Rivals, and four of the eight wins came against Orlando. The Glads' final push got them into fourth place in the South Division at the time of the league's stoppage.

Friendly Faces

Five players from the 2019-20 roster have returned to Atlanta for the 2020-21 season. Forwards Derek Nesbitt and Luke Nogard, defensemen Josh Thrower and Greg Campbell, and goaltender Chris Nell all saw time with the Glads the last time Atlanta played in the regular season. Forward Cody Sylvester signed to play with the Glads prior to last season but was forced to sign elsewhere when Atlanta opted out of the 2020-21 season. Defenseman Malcolm Hayes was traded to the Gladiators before the start of the 2020-21 but also had to find another place to play.

New Pipeline

The Atlanta Gladiators are now affiliated with the Ottawa Senators in the National Hockey League and the Belleville Senators in the American Hockey League. Defenseman Xavier Bernard and goaltender Tyler Parks were both reassigned to Atlanta from Belleville during training camp. Forward Matt Wedman originally signed with the Gladiators in the summer but earned an AHL contract with Belleville after appearance at both Ottawa's and Belleville's training camps. Kamerin Nault, Derek Topatigh, Greg Campbell, and Tim Davison also participated in Belleville's training camp prior to the start of the season.

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 23 at 7:00 PM ET

WHERE: Amway Center - Orlando, Fla.

WHO: Atlanta Gladiators at Orlando Solar Bears

BROADCAST: All Atlanta Hockey Showcase games and Atlanta Gladiators games are broadcast live on the Gladiators Broadcast Network. Listen to the game online at Mixlr.com, or watch the game on FloHockey.TV.

