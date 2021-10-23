Swamp Rabbits Drop Season Opener against Stingrays
October 23, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits couldn't overcome a late two-goal deficit on Saturday night in a 4-2 loss to the South Carolina Stingrays in the season opener at the North Charleston Coliseum.
Andrew Cherniwchan opened the scoring for the Stingrays with a shorthanded goal at 17:33 in the first after a lifted puck found its way in front of him with no one between he and the Swamp Rabbits goal. Greenville trailed in the shots 13-10 after the first period of play.
Mid-way through the second period, the Swamp Rabbits drew level as Ben Freeman scored the opening Greenville goal of the 21-22 campaign at the 9:38 mark with a wrist shot off the right-side wing. Gavin Gould and Christian Kåsastul tallied the assists on the goal, marking their first career ECHL points. The celebration was short-lived as the Stingray struck back 1:20 later at the 10:58 mark with a Jake Massie goal. The Swamp Rabbits outshot the Stingrays 17-8 in the period and overtook the lead 27-21.
The Stingrays needed just 31 second into the third period to score the eventual game winner with Lawton Courtnall's first of the game. Greenville closed within a goal at the 18:37 mark as Dallas Gerads scored his first professional goal on a tipped Kevin McKernan shot with the goaltender pulled. The Stingrays would secure the two-goal advantage with Courtnall's empty-net goal at 19:18.
The Swamp Rabbits return home to Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Friday, October 29 to take on the Jacksonville Icemen in their home opener. Greenville will rematch with the Stingrays on the following night, October 30, at home.
Swamp Rabbits Single Game Tickets are on sale now! For more information or to secure your seats today call 864-674-PUCK (7825) or email INFO@SwampRabbits.com.
