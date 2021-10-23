Last-Minute Goal Drops 'Landers, 5-3
October 23, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Independence, MO - The Iowa Heartlanders tied the game twice, but Ryan Olsen scored the go-ahead goal with 50 seconds left at the slot and Shawn Weller added an empty-netter for the Kansas City Mavericks to sink Iowa, 5-3, Saturday at Cable Dahmer Arena.
The Heartlanders' second tying goal came from Billy Constantinou, who has four points (3g) in his first two professional games. His third goal of the season came on a low laser beam from the right point with 8:22 left in the third.
Kris Bennett had two points and tallied the Heartlanders second goal to even the score on the power play in the second. Iowa went 2-for-6 on the man up.
Bryce Misley also scored for Iowa, his second pro tally and first in the ECHL. His power-play marker was the first man-up goal in Heartlanders history.
Hunter Jones took the loss with 15 denials, while Angus Redmond stopped 22 in victory.
The Heartlanders are home three times next week, starting Wednesday vs. Wheeling Nailers at 7:00 p.m. Iowa then hosts the Toledo Walleye on Friday, October 29 and Saturday, October 30 at Xtream Arena. Season ticket memberships, group tickets, mini-plans and flex vouchers are available for the Heartlanders inaugural season by calling 319-569-GOAL and visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets.
