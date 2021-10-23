Solar Bears Open 10th Season with a Bang in 3-1 Win

ORLANDO, Fla. - Newly-appointed captain Kevin Lohan scored less than three minutes into the game, Aaron Luchuk scored the game-winner on a 5-on-3 power-play and Zach Émond made 27 saves in his pro debut as the Orlando Solar Bears (1-0-0-0) began their 10th season in the ECHL with a 3-1 victory in their home opener against the Atlanta Gladiators (0-1-0-0) on Saturday night at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center

BOX SCORE

1st Period

ORL Goal: Kevin Lohan (1) at 2:58. Assisted by Kyle Topping and Jake McGrew.

ATL Goal: Derek Nesbitt (1) at 13:51. Assisted by Xavier Bernard and Tim Davison.

SHOTS: ORL 6, ATL 8

2nd Period

ORL Goal: Aaron Luchuk (1) [PP] at 13:51. Assisted by Michael Brodzinski and Jake McGrew.

SHOTS: ORL 13, ATL 8

3rd Period

ORL Goal: Kryštof Hrabík (1) [PP] at 16:27. Assisted by Jake McGrew and Aaron Luchuk.

SHOTS: ORL 7, ATL 12

Goaltending

ORL: Zachary Émond, 27-for-28

ATL: Tyler Parks, 23-for-26

NOTABLES:

Luchuk finished the night with two points (1g-1a).

The Solar Bears went 2-for-6 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

Jake McGrew picked up an assist on all three of Orlando's goals.

A potential scoring scenario at the 5:43 mark of the second period did not rule in favor of a goal for the Solar Bears that would have made the score 3-1 upon video review.

Kryštof Hrabík, Luchuk and Kyle Topping tied for the team lead with five shots on goal.

Orlando is now 5-5-0-0 in home openers.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears return to action when they visit the Gladiators for Atlanta's home opener on Friday, Oct. 29 at 7:35 p.m. at GasSouth Arena. Orlando is back home to face the Jacksonville Icemen on Sunday, October 31 at 1 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center for "Boo with the Bears" and the first VyStar Credit Union Solar Bears Sunday of the season.

