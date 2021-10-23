Americans Hockey Returns

October 23, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Chad Costello of the Allen Americans (right)

(Allen Americans) Chad Costello of the Allen Americans (right)(Allen Americans)

Allen, Texas - October 23, 2021, The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, open the 2021-2022 season tonight at home against the Wichita Thunder at 7:05 pm.

The Americans enter tonight's game coming off a trip to the Western Conference Finals last year with a 3-1 series loss to the eventual Kelly Cup Champions Fort Wayne Komets.

The Americans return eight players from last year that played at least three games with the team in 2020-2021: Spencer Asuchak, Ben Carroll, Phil Beaulieu, Nolan Kneen, Jared Bethune, Kelly Bent, Darian Skeoch, and Kris Myllari.

Allen welcomes back three players who were a part of some great Allen teams of the recent past. Two of the three have multiple Kelly Cup Championships. Chad Costello won the ECHL MVP Award and the Playoffs MVP in 2016, Jack Combs had 56 points in 32 games in 2014, and Eric Roy had 21 points in the postseason during the Americans Kelly Cup Championship run in 2015.

"It is amazing to be back here," said Eric Roy, during an interview with Americans Broadcaster Tommy Daniels, on the Red, White and You Podcast this week. "When Coach Martinson called me and told me he wanted me back in Allen, I knew right away this is where I am supposed to be."

Allen has several new faces in the lineup tonight including goalie Alexis Gravel. The 6-foot-4 rookie makes his pro debut tonight. Gravel is a former draft pick of the Chicago Blackhawks.

"I'm ready," said Americans Head Coach and GM Steve Martinson. "It's been a long time since we had a game. We didn't play a preseason game, so I'm ready to get going."

The Americans' opponent tonight, the Wichita Thunder is also coming off a playoff appearance last season, falling to Fort Wayne in the opening round of the 2021 playoffs. Wichita Head Coach Bruce Ramsey was the recipient of the ECHL Coach of the Year in 2020-2021.

Key returners to the Thunder lineup include outstanding goalie Evan Buitenhuis, forward Matteo Gennaro, and exciting rookie from last year 6-foot-6, 231-pound forward Jay Dickman.

The Box Office is open NOW! Call 972-912-1000 to purchase your seats for tonight's season and home opener.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.