Americans Hockey Returns
October 23, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - October 23, 2021, The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, open the 2021-2022 season tonight at home against the Wichita Thunder at 7:05 pm.
The Americans enter tonight's game coming off a trip to the Western Conference Finals last year with a 3-1 series loss to the eventual Kelly Cup Champions Fort Wayne Komets.
The Americans return eight players from last year that played at least three games with the team in 2020-2021: Spencer Asuchak, Ben Carroll, Phil Beaulieu, Nolan Kneen, Jared Bethune, Kelly Bent, Darian Skeoch, and Kris Myllari.
Allen welcomes back three players who were a part of some great Allen teams of the recent past. Two of the three have multiple Kelly Cup Championships. Chad Costello won the ECHL MVP Award and the Playoffs MVP in 2016, Jack Combs had 56 points in 32 games in 2014, and Eric Roy had 21 points in the postseason during the Americans Kelly Cup Championship run in 2015.
"It is amazing to be back here," said Eric Roy, during an interview with Americans Broadcaster Tommy Daniels, on the Red, White and You Podcast this week. "When Coach Martinson called me and told me he wanted me back in Allen, I knew right away this is where I am supposed to be."
Allen has several new faces in the lineup tonight including goalie Alexis Gravel. The 6-foot-4 rookie makes his pro debut tonight. Gravel is a former draft pick of the Chicago Blackhawks.
"I'm ready," said Americans Head Coach and GM Steve Martinson. "It's been a long time since we had a game. We didn't play a preseason game, so I'm ready to get going."
The Americans' opponent tonight, the Wichita Thunder is also coming off a playoff appearance last season, falling to Fort Wayne in the opening round of the 2021 playoffs. Wichita Head Coach Bruce Ramsey was the recipient of the ECHL Coach of the Year in 2020-2021.
Key returners to the Thunder lineup include outstanding goalie Evan Buitenhuis, forward Matteo Gennaro, and exciting rookie from last year 6-foot-6, 231-pound forward Jay Dickman.
The Box Office is open NOW! Call 972-912-1000 to purchase your seats for tonight's season and home opener.
Images from this story
|
Chad Costello of the Allen Americans (right)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 23, 2021
- ECHL Announces Suspension - ECHL
- Tralmaks Recalled to Providence - Maine Mariners
- Game Notes: vs Tulsa - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Hockey Returns - Allen Americans
- New Season, New Jerseys, and the Addition of the Weagle - South Carolina Stingrays
- Gladiators Ready to Return to Action in 2021-22 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Everblades Host Icemen in Season Opener Saturday Night - Florida Everblades
- Royals Return Home for First Time in 594 Days for Opener against Norfolk - Reading Royals
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Stingrays - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Power Play, Hat-Trick Lead Steelheads to 7-3 Sellout Win - Idaho Steelheads
- Rush Drop Oilers, 4-2, on Opening Night - Rapid City Rush
- Mavericks Drop Season Opener 7-4 at Iowa - Kansas City Mavericks
- Grizz Falls to Steelheads in Season Opener - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.