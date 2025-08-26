Tottenham & South Korean LEGEND Son Heung-Min Is Ready to Make LA Home

Published on August 26, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC YouTube Video







After 10 years, Tottenham legend Son Heung-Min has embarked a new adventure in a city that has long embraced him. So, what exactly makes the South Korean star so beloved at LAFC?







Major League Soccer Stories from August 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.