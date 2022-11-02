Toronto Marlies Visit Laval Rocket for Two Straight

The Toronto Marlies visit the Laval Rocket for the first of eight meetings between the divisional rivals this season on Wednesday night. The Marlies have won three in a row, including a 2-1 victory over Utica on Saturday. Laval has lost four of their last five including a 5-1 loss to Rochester on Saturday.

The Marlies currently sit atop the North Division at 5-2-0-0 while the Rocket are 6th at 2-5-1-0. The Marlies have picked up a power play goal in each of their first seven games of the season.

A player to watch on the Marlies side is Joey Anderson who recored nine points (6G, 3A) in seven games in October. On the Laval side, Anthony Richard leads the way with six points.

Puck drop is at 7:00pm on AHLTV.

