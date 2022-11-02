Crunch Defeated by Amerks, 7-2

November 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch were defeated by the Rochester Americans, 7-2, tonight at Blue Cross Arena.

The loss puts the team on a four-game skid and moves them to 1-4-1-2 on the season. The Crunch are 1-2-0-0 in the 12-game season series against the Amerks.

Crunch netminder Max Lagace stopped 14-of-21 shots, while Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen earned the win turning aside 24-of-26 between the pipes for the Amerks.

Syracuse was unable to convert on three power play opportunities. Rochester was successful on 1-of-5.

The Amerks opened scoring with a power-play goal 11:32 into the game when Jiri Kulich ripped a one-timer from the right circle. Four minutes later, Rochester doubled their lead as Matt Bartkowski sped down the right-wing side and shoveled in a backhander.

The Crunch stole one back 3:22 into the middle frame with a shorthanded goal from Daniel Walcott. Darren Raddysh forced a turnover in the slot and set up Walcott for a shot from the right circle.

Rochester quickly responded and rattled off three consecutive goals to build up a 5-1 lead. Halfway through the period, Brendan Warren cashed in on a second chance opportunity and sent in a rebound from out front. Two minutes later, Linus Weissbach chipped in a close-range shot from the left side on an odd-man rush. At the 15:34 mark, Weissbach skated the puck down the left side before sending a centering pass back for Brandon Biro to net.

Syracuse stopped their opponent's rally with 2:47 remaining in the second period. Trevor Carrick grabbed the puck and dropped it back for Jack Thompson to score his first professional goal with a wrister as he came skating into the zone.

Just 1:18 into the final frame, the Amerks scored again. Brett Murray got a stick on Oskari Laaksonen's long right-point shot to redirect it into the net. Rochester added their final goal of the night at 14:34 when Mason Jobst scored while cutting across the slot.

The Crunch travel to Charlotte to face the Checkers on Friday.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2022-23 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

Crunchables: Daniel Walcott recorded his third career shorthanded goal tonight...Jack Thompson scored his first professional goal tonight.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.