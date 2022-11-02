Capitals Recall Trio from Hershey

November 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals announced today that forwards Sonny Milano and Garrett Pilon and defenseman Lucas Johansen have been recalled from the Hershey Bears. The announcement was made by Washington's senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Milano, 26, has skated in five games with Hershey this season, collecting three points (2g, 1a). He made his debut with the Bears on Oct. 21 at Charlotte, collecting an assist, and he added his first goal as a Bear the following night. The native of Massapequa, New York signed a one-year, one-way contract with the Capitals on Oct. 16. Milano has appeared in 197 career NHL games with Columbus and Anaheim, scoring 81 points (36g, 45a)

Pilon, 24, has collected five points (1g, 4a) in seven games this season for Hershey. He led Hershey in goals last season (17), and posted career-bests in assists (25) and points (42) over 60 games with the Chocolate and White. He has appeared in three career NHL games for the Capitals, scoring his first NHL goal on Nov. 16, 2021 at Anaheim.

Johansen, 24, has one goal in six games with Hershey this season. The Vancouver, British Columbia native had his best professional season with the Bears last year, scoring 28 points (8g, 20a) and earning a +20 rating in 62 games. He made his NHL debut for the Capitals on Dec. 31, 2021, collecting an assist at Detroit.

Hershey continues the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, when the Bears visit the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at Mohegan Sun Arena on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 6:05 p.m., before returning home to GIANT Center to host the Penguins on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 5 p.m.

