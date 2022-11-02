Gust Scores 2 More, But Hogs Fall to Admirals

November 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Playing catch-up since the first frame, the Rockford IceHogs (3-4-0-0) couldn't complete a comeback against the Milwaukee Admirals' (5-2-0-0), dropping a 6-4 contest at the BMO Center on Wednesday afternoon. Reigning AHL Player of the Week, forward David Gust (5G, 8A) notched two goals and now has nine points in three games.

Down 5-2 late in the third period, Gust put the IceHogs within one of the Admirals after a wide-angle shot at 16:03 and a one-timer at 17:32 to make it 5-4. In the previous three matches, Gust totaled 4G, 5A. Milwaukee ended any hopes of a comeback when Cole Schneider dumped a puck into an empty Rockford net to seal the 6-4 Admirals win.

Unable to keep the momentum from last weekend going, the IceHogs quickly fell to a 3-0 deficit in the first period. Admirals' forwards Egor Afanasyev, Phil Tomasino, and Cole Schneider all tallied against IceHogs' goalie Mitchell Weeks in his AHL debut. Weeks was called to the IceHogs from the Indy Fuel (ECHL) after netminder Dylan Wells was signed by the Chicago Blackhawks and recalled earlier today. The IceHogs got on the board from the second goal of the season for forward Buddy Robinson to end the initial stanza.

Opening the second period, Milwaukee forward Luke Evangelista notched the fourth Admirals' tally of the match. After the Hogs' third power play opportunity of the game, defenseman Adam Clendening marked his first goal of the campaign for the IceHogs at 18:16 with a one-timer off a pass from Alex Vlasic, chipping away to make the Admirals' lead 4-2.

The IceHogs fell one shot short of the Admirals for a final of 33-32 shots on the day, but the IceHogs successfully defended 2-3 penalty kills against Milwaukee. In his first game with the IceHogs, Weeks had 26 saves, and the Admirals' netminder Yaroslav Askarov marked 29 saves to earn the win.

Top Gun & Salute To Aerospace Saturday, 11/5

The highway to the danger zone runs through the BMO Center this Saturday, November 5 at 7 p.m. for Top Gun and Salute to Aerospace Night with the Rockford IceHogs, presented by Collins Aerospace! Add $10 to your ticket to get an exclusive Top Gun IceHogs t-shirt. Use code ICEMAN to unlock the offer. Feel the need for speed and get tickets now!

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games on 23.3 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

