Monsters Recall Forward Erik Bradford from ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters announced Wednesday that forward Erik Bradford has been recalled from the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings. In four appearances for Kalamazoo this season, Bradford posted 0-2-2 with an even rating.

A 6'0", 185 lb. left-shooting native of Orangeville, ON, Bradford, 28, tallied 2-3-5 with six penalty mintues and a +4 rating in 20 career AHL appearances for the Toronto Marlies and Grand Rapids Griffins spanning parts of three seasons from 2014-15, 2017-18, and 2021-22. In 388 career ECHL appearances for the Orlando Solar Bears, Toledo Walleye, Utah Grizzlies, Norfolk Admirals, Brampton Beast, Jacksonville IceMen, and Kalamazoo spanning parts of eight seasons from 2015-22, Bradford contributed 103-219-322 with 202 penalty minutes and a -15 rating and was named an ECHL All-Star in 2016-17.

Prior to his professional career, Bradford logged 76-110-186 with 166 penalty mintues and a -4 rating in 264 career OHL appearances for the Barrie Colts, Ottawa 67's, and Owen Sound Attack spanning parts of five seasons from 2010-15.

