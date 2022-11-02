Admirals Take IceHogs to School

Rockford, IL - Juuso Parssinen collected a goal and three assists to pace the Admirals offense as they skated away with a 6-4 win over the Rockford IceHogs on a school day game on Wednesday morning.

The win was the fourth straight for the Admirals, who have potted 20 goals during those games. Cole Schneider (2g), Phil Tomasino (1g-1a), and John Leonard (2a) all posted multi-point efforts as well for Milwaukee.

Yaroslav Askarov stopped 29 shots in net to earn his third consecutive victory.

Egor Afanasyev got the Admirals on the board 6:39 into the first period, his fourth consecutive game with a goal. Parssinen carried the puck into the Rockford zone and stopped at the half-wall where he found a streaking Afanasyev who stickhandled and sent a wrister over the blocker of Rockford goalie Mitchell Weeks.

A lucky bounce gave the Ads a 2-0 advantage with just over seven minutes to go in the opening from when Tomasino's pass from the right circle went off the skates of a Rockford defender and into their net. It was also the fourth straight game that he has found the back of the net.

Cole Schneider potted his first of the year with a power-play marker at 16:42 to push the Admirals lead to 3-0. With the puck loose in the slot, Schneider got a tip on John Leonard's shot.

Rockford cut the Milwaukee lead to 4-1 with less than 90 seconds to go in the first when Josiah Slavin sent a pretty cross-ice pass on a two-on-two and Buddy Robinson deflected it past Askarov.

Mid-way through the second period Luke Evangelista made it 4-1 as he corralled the rebound of Leonard's shot from the point and slipped it by Weeks for his second of the season.

Adam Clendening's first goal of the season with 1:44 remaining in the sandwich frame pulled the Hogs back within two a 4-2.

Parssinen collected his first regular season pro goal five minutes into the third period when he collected a pass from Tomasino between the wheels, showed forehand before dragging it to his backhand and going high over the shoulder of Weeks.

However, the IceHogs made things interesting as David Gust scored at with 3:57 and 2:29 to go in the third to pull Rockford within one, but Cole Schneider converted on an empty net to seal things for Milwaukee.

The Admirals continue a four-game roadtrip with a pair of contests in San Diego beginning Friday, November 4th at 9 pm CT. The team's next home game will be a Baird School Day Game on Wednesday, November 9th at 10:30 am at Panther Arena against the Wolves.

