Sens Weekly

Friday Matchup vs Lehigh Valley: Matchup Preview

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms, top affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, will make their lone trip of the season to Friendly City this Friday for Loyalist College Ice Breaker Night.

The Senators have found considerable success against the Phantoms all-time with a 5-3-0-0 record against the Pennsylvania-based team. Belleville swept both matchups last season by a combined score of 8-2.

Despite a 2-4-1-0 record, Lehigh Valley has a roster filled with notable prospects.

2020 first-round selection and 2022 World Junior Gold medalist Tyson Foerster has had a solid start to the season, notching five points (two goals, three assists) in seven games. In addition, Kingston Frontenacs graduate Zayde Wisdom will return north of the border after a stellar OHL career.

The Senators will be looking to get back in the win column this weekend. Their play with the man advantage has been an early bright spot for the club. After the AHL season's first month, they lead the league in power-play goals with ten.

Offensively for the AHL Sens, Jake Lucchini extended his point streak to five games, the longest of his AHL career. Since being acquired by Belleville last October, the Trail, BC native leads the team in overall scoring with 62 points (24G, 38A) over 80 appearances.

