Amerks Reading Power Play Program, Presented by Wendy's®, Returns for 17th Season in 2022-23
November 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) -The Rochester Americans and the Monroe County Library System are once again partnering to provide the "Reading Power Play", which teams Amerks players with local public librarians in support of reading. The popular program returns for its 17th season in 2022-23 and is presented exclusively by Wendy's.
After the 2021-22 series was held in a virtual-only format, this year's program will once again be conducted in-person and features 13 events, including a special kick-off event on Monday, Nov. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the Wendy's in East Rochester, located at 305 West Commercial St., with Amerks goaltender Michael Houser.
The program returns to the library setting on Monday, Nov. 14 when Amerks defenseman Mitch Eliot visits the Fairport Public Library at 6:30 p.m.
"As a librarian and Amerks season ticket holder, the Reading Power Play series is my most cherished community event," said Monroe County Library System Associate Director, Jennifer Smathers."Seeing favorite adults read and being read to are critical steps when creating lifetime readers. Our ongoing partnership with the Rochester Americans brings further excitement for children by showcasing athletes reading, proving that reading is for everyone."
Returning to its more traditional format for the first time in nearly three years, the Reading Power Play involves Amerks players stopping by local libraries, reading to kids and giving a brief hockey demonstration while also discussing the importance of reading. Each appearance also features a raffle and an autograph session by the visiting player and The Moose as well as complimentary ticket offer for each youth in attendance. Fans can claim up to one free ticket to any remaining 2022-23 Amerks regular-season home game of their choosing with additional tickets available at a discounted rate by visiting www.amerks.com/wendysreading.
As part of their season-long sponsorship, Wendy's is giving away a free Jr. Frosty Bookmark to all youth participants over the course of the program.
In keeping with tradition, the Amerks will continue to select two grand-prize winners that will win suite tickets to Rochester's home game on Sunday, Feb. 19 against the Syracuse Crunch at 3:05 p.m. The two winners and their families will be treated to a full game-night experience with an assortment of food and beverage options, courtesy of Wendy's.
Using the hat trick as an educational incentive, youth participants fill out a form for every three books they read, which then qualifies them for an entry into the grand prize drawing. Along with attending the game in a suite, the two winners will drop the puck in a ceremonial puck drop prior to the game.
The Reading Power Play runs from Monday, Nov. 7 to Monday, Jan. 31. A complete reading program schedule is available online at www.amerks.com/readingpowerplay.
For more information on the reading program or other community events, please contact the Amerks Public Relations department at (585) 454-5335.
2022-23 Amerks Reading Power Play Schedule*
Monday, Nov. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at Wendy's East Rochester location
Monday, Nov. 14 at 6:30 p.m. at Fairport Public Library
Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 6:30 p.m. at Wendy's Victor location
Monday, Nov. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at Penfield Public Library
Monday, Nov. 28 at 6:30 p.m. at Mendon Public Library
Monday, Dec. 5 at 6:30 p.m. at Irondequoit Public Library
Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m. at Wendy's Henrietta location
Monday, Dec. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at Central Public Library
Monday, Dec. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at Gates Public Library
Monday, Jan. 9 at 4:00 p.m. at Winton Branch Library
Monday, Jan. 16 at 6:30 p.m. at Pittsford Community Library
Monday, Jan. 23 at 6:30 p.m. at Webster Public Library
Monday, Jan. 30 at 6:30 p.m. at Brighton Memorial Library
*Schedule is subject to change
Amerks 2022-23 Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $15 per game, are on-sale now and come with several Members-only perks and benefits. Full Season, Half Season and Quarter Season Membership options are all available. For more information on Amerks Season Tickets or to sign up today, call 585-454-5335 or visit www.amerks.com/memberships.
