Phantoms Power Play Presented by Provident Bank

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms play their first games outside of Pennsylvania when they travel north of the border this weekend. The Phantoms play at the Belleville (Ontario) Senators on Friday night and then take on the Laval (Quebec) Rocket on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. Lehigh Valley is coming off hard-fought losses within the Atlantic Division last weekend.

The Phantoms return home the following weekend with the WFMZ-69 Coat Drive on Friday, November 11 followed by 90s Night on Saturday, November 12.

WEEKLY RECAP

Friday, October 28, 2022

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 3 - Phantoms 1

The first-place Penguins avenged their only setback of the season by returning the favor at PPL Center in "Haunted on Hamilton" Weekend. Max Willman gave the Phantoms the initial 1-0 lead and Sam Ersson was solid in net with 32 saves but the Baby Pens finally broke a late tie with just 2:33 left on Tyler Sikura's go-ahead goal

Saturday, October 29, 2022

Islanders 6 - Phantoms 3

Lehigh Valley was the better team at 5-on-5 in a game that saw the Phantoms crank up a season-high 38 shots on goal. But Cory Schneider was solid in net while the Bridgeport power play came through with a 4-for-4 performance to make the difference. Former Phantoms Andy Andreoff and Cole Bardreau scored the first two goals for the visitors. Garrett Wilson, Cam York and Tyson Foerster all notched goals for the Phantoms. York's tally was his first of the year. Wilson's goal was belatedly awarded after initially being credited to Wyatte Wylie.

Sunday, October 30, 2022

Bears 4 - Phantoms 1

Jackson Cates scored his first of the year with a power-play strike in the first period. But the Bears had a pair of power-play goals and former Lehigh Valley forward Mike Vecchione enjoyed a three-point performance with one goal and two assists as the Phantoms fell at Giant Center. Mike Sgarbossa had two goals in the first period for Hershey. The game included 76 combined penalty minutes in the feisty, rivalry battle.

SPOOKY FUN!! - The reviews are in... The Lehigh Valley Phantoms "Haunted on Hamilton" Weekend was an awesome success. Fans enjoyed the weekend's Halloween theme which included candy, face-painting, a costume parade on ice, and more!

WELCOME HOME - The Phantoms are excited to welcome center Evan Barratt back home. The Bucks County native from Bristol, Pa. was acquired in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks last week in exchange for defenseman Cooper Zech. Barratt was playing with the Rockford IceHogs of the AHL where he scored 14 goals with 14 assists last year. The former Penn State star grew up cheering for the Flyers and can't wait for his first home game at PPL Center with family and friends cheering him on.

TRANSACTIONS -

Oct 25 - Add Louie Belpedio (D) - Loaned to Phantoms from Philadelphia (NHL)

Oct 26 - Delete Cooper Zech (D) - Traded from Philadelphia to Chicago

Oct 26 - Add Evan Barratt (C) - Acquired Trade to Philadelphia from Chicago (NHL) then Loaned to Phantoms

Oct 26 - Delete Pat Nagle (G) - Loaned to Reading (ECHL)

Oct 27 - Delete Adam Karashik (D) - Loaned to Reading (ECHL)

Oct 31 - Delete Charle Gerard (F) - Loaned to Reading (ECHL)

Nov 1 - Add Adam Karashik (F) - Recalled to Phantoms from Reading (ECHL)

MILESTONES!

Head Athletic Trainer Brian Grogesky worked his 1,500th career pro game on Friday. "Grogs" began with the Reading Royals in 2001.

Forward Garrett Wilson played in his 700th career professional game on Friday.

UPCOMING

Friday, November 4 at 7:05 p.m., CAA Arena, Belleville, Ontario

Phantoms at Belleville Senators

Troy Mann's Belleville Senators (3-4-1) lost two away games at the Central Division last week with a 4-2 loss at Milwaukee followed by an 8-2 blowout at Rockford. Former Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguin Jake Lucchini leads the team with 4-7-11. Former San Jose prospect Rourke Chartier has four goals including a pair of late game-winners at Laval. He scored the breakaway winner in overtime on Opening Night and then victimized the Rocket again with just nine seconds left in regulation to break a late tie. The AHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators is allowing 4.25 goals per game, second most in the Eastern Conference.

Saturday, November 5 at 3:00 p.m., Place Bell, Laval, Quebec

Phantoms at Laval Rocket

The Laval Rocket (2-5-1) split a pair of blowout margins with Rochester last week with an 8-1 loss on Friday followed by a 5-1 rebound on Saturday. Former Phantom Danick Martel has four assists so far this season. He scored four goals in a single playoff game last year as the Rocket advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals before bowing out to Springfield. Goaltender Cayden Primeau (2-2-1, 2.39, .925) is the son of former Flyers captain Keith Primeau and grew up in the Philadelphia area. The Canadiens' seventh-round selection in 2017 played in 12 games with Montreal last year.

PHANTASTIC!

- Cal O'Reilly has 537 career assists in the AHL which is 8th all-time in league history. His 832 career games in the AHL rates 32nd all-time. Next up is former Flyers head coach and former Philadelphia Phantoms captain and head coach John Stevens who is 31st all-time with 834 games.

- Jackson Cates and Cam York both scored their first goals of the season last weekend

- Garrett Wilson has multi-point performances twice in the last four games and has taken the team scoring lead. His goal on Saturday was originally credited to Wyatte Wylie but an official scoring change, announced on Monday, had determined that Wilson got a piece of the shot.

- Max Willman had goals in back-to-back games October 23 and October 28.

Phantoms Scoring Leaders

Garrett Wilson 2-4-6

Elliot Desnoyers 3-2-5

Tyson Foerster 2-3-5

Ronnie Attard 2-2-4

Max Willman 2-2-4

Cam York 1-3-4

UP NEXT

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms continue their three-game road swing on Friday, November 4 against the Belleville Senators and then play on Saturday, November 5 at 3:00 p.m. at the Laval Rocket.

Lehigh Valley returns to PPL Center on Friday, November 11 against the Springfield Thunderbirds and Saturday, November 12 against the Laval Rocket. Join us for our WFMZ-69 Coat Drive and Berks $1 Hot Dogs Night on November 11 followed by 90s Night and Saturday Night Hockey Live on November 12!

Phantoms individual game tickets are on sale now. Secure your seats for your favorite promotional nights and big rivalry matchups!

Upcoming Schedule

Friday, November 4 (7:00) at Belleville Senators

Saturday, November 5 (3:00) at Laval Rocket

Friday, November 11 (7:05) vs. Springfield Thunderbirds - WFMZ-69 Coat Drive. Berks $1 Hot Dogs

Saturday, November 12 (7:05) vs. Laval Rocket - 90s Night! Plus Saturday Night Hockey Live

Broadcast coverage of all Phantoms games, home and away, is available on the Phantoms 365 app and on 1470-WSAN. Fans can watch on AHLTV.com and can listen on their Smart Speakers at: "Play Phantoms Radio 24/7." Join Voice of the Phantoms, Bob Rotruck, for all the action!

Service Electric Network again provides exclusive television coverage of all Phantoms home games with veteran announcer Steve Degler and Phantoms' alum Steven Swavely on the call from the booth. Kristi Fulkerson reports from ice level and also from the Chickie's and Pete's studio with Dan Fremuth for pregame, intermission and postgame show analysis.

