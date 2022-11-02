Belleville Sens Sign Cole Cassels to AHL Contract for 2022-23 Season

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are announcing the signing of forward Cole Cassels to a standard American Hockey League player contract, for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

Cassels, 27, will be making his third stint in the Friendly City, after playing 55 games and registering 25 points (eight goals, 17 assists) between 2019 and 2021. In his AHL career, the Hartford, Connecticut native has played 355 games and has 113 points (35 goals, 78 assists) with stops in Belleville, Cleveland, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Utica.

The former Oshawa Generals standout, and OHL and Memorial Cup champion, started this season with Södertälje SK in Sweden, with two assists in 13 games played.

Cassels is expected to play this weekend as the Belleville Sens welcome the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (Philadelphia Flyers) on Friday and the Toronto Marlies (Toronto Maple Leafs) on Saturday, at CAA Arena.

