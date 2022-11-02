Bruins Complete Comeback Trailing by Three, Beat Utica in Shootout

Utica, NY - The Providence Bruins trailed 3-0 with 24 minutes left in regulation, scored three unanswered goals, and knocked off the Utica Comets in the eleventh round of the shootout on Wednesday night at the Adirondack Bank Center. Luke Toporowski, Vinni Lettlieri, and Chris Wagner scored the goals for the Providence.

How It Happened

Utica's Nolan Foote broke the ice with 8:09 left in the first period during a delayed penalty on a shot from the slot.

Brian Pinho extended the lead to 2-0, redirecting a feed from across the crease with 11:25 left in the second period.

Zach Senyshyn made it 3-0 Comets on a backhander from the slot with 8:28 left in the second period.

Toporowski cut to the net from the corner, caught a feed from Samuel Asselin, and roofed a backhander to get the Bruins on the board with 3:08 left in the second period.

On the power play, Lettieri fired a shot from the blue line, crashed the net and put his own rebound home to cut the deficit to 3-2 with 18 seconds left in the second period.

Joona Koppanen fired a shot from the point that Justin Brazeau tipped in front. It trickled by the goaltender and Wagner guided it into the back of the net with 2:41 left in the third period.

Stats

Toporowski's goal extended his point streak to eight games.

Lettieri extended his point streak to four games. He leads the team in goals (6) and points (10).

Georgii Merkulov has assists in two straight games.

Kyle Keyser stopped 16 shots of the 19 he faced.

The P-Bruins power play went 1-for-2 and the penalty kill was 1-for-1.

Atlantic Division Standings

TEAM GP PTS

Providence 9 14

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 7 13

Bridgeport 8 13

Charlotte 7 10

Springfield 8 9

Hershey 7 8

Hartford 6 6

Lehigh Valley 7 5

Next Game

The P-Bruins travel to Springfield, Massachusetts on Saturday, November 5 to take on the Thunderbirds at the MassMutual Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

