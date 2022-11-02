Bruins Complete Comeback Trailing by Three, Beat Utica in Shootout
November 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Utica, NY - The Providence Bruins trailed 3-0 with 24 minutes left in regulation, scored three unanswered goals, and knocked off the Utica Comets in the eleventh round of the shootout on Wednesday night at the Adirondack Bank Center. Luke Toporowski, Vinni Lettlieri, and Chris Wagner scored the goals for the Providence.
How It Happened
Utica's Nolan Foote broke the ice with 8:09 left in the first period during a delayed penalty on a shot from the slot.
Brian Pinho extended the lead to 2-0, redirecting a feed from across the crease with 11:25 left in the second period.
Zach Senyshyn made it 3-0 Comets on a backhander from the slot with 8:28 left in the second period.
Toporowski cut to the net from the corner, caught a feed from Samuel Asselin, and roofed a backhander to get the Bruins on the board with 3:08 left in the second period.
On the power play, Lettieri fired a shot from the blue line, crashed the net and put his own rebound home to cut the deficit to 3-2 with 18 seconds left in the second period.
Joona Koppanen fired a shot from the point that Justin Brazeau tipped in front. It trickled by the goaltender and Wagner guided it into the back of the net with 2:41 left in the third period.
Stats
Toporowski's goal extended his point streak to eight games.
Lettieri extended his point streak to four games. He leads the team in goals (6) and points (10).
Georgii Merkulov has assists in two straight games.
Kyle Keyser stopped 16 shots of the 19 he faced.
The P-Bruins power play went 1-for-2 and the penalty kill was 1-for-1.
Atlantic Division Standings
TEAM GP PTS
Providence 9 14
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 7 13
Bridgeport 8 13
Charlotte 7 10
Springfield 8 9
Hershey 7 8
Hartford 6 6
Lehigh Valley 7 5
Next Game
The P-Bruins travel to Springfield, Massachusetts on Saturday, November 5 to take on the Thunderbirds at the MassMutual Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 2, 2022
- Bruins Complete Comeback Trailing by Three, Beat Utica in Shootout - Providence Bruins
- Comets Get a Point in Shootout Loss to Bruins - Utica Comets
- Crunch Defeated by Amerks, 7-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Sens Weekly - Belleville Senators
- Iowa Wild Recalls Conley from Heartlanders - Iowa Wild
- Capitals Recall Trio from Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Gust Scores 2 More, But Hogs Fall to Admirals - Rockford IceHogs
- Providence Bruins Recall Bussi from Maine - Providence Bruins
- Admirals Take IceHogs to School - Milwaukee Admirals
- Amerks Reading Power Play Program, Presented by Wendy's®, Returns for 17th Season in 2022-23 - Rochester Americans
- Phantoms Power Play Presented by Provident Bank - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- American Hockey League Announces Suspensions, Fines - AHL
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 3 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Goaltenders Swap Places in Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- IceHogs Sign Goalie Owen Savory to PTO - Rockford IceHogs
- Toronto Marlies Visit Laval Rocket for Two Straight - Toronto Marlies
- Belleville Sens Sign Cole Cassels to AHL Contract for 2022-23 Season - Belleville Senators
- Monsters Recall Forward Erik Bradford from ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings - Cleveland Monsters
- IceHogs Face Admirals for School Day Game - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Providence Bruins Stories
- Bruins Complete Comeback Trailing by Three, Beat Utica in Shootout
- Providence Bruins Recall Bussi from Maine
- Lettieri's Late Heroics Force Overtime, Bested by Springfield in Shootout
- Bruins Top Thunderbirds 4-3 in Shootout
- Oskar Steen's Game-Winner Lifts Bruins to a 2-1 Win