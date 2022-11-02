Providence Bruins Recall Bussi from Maine

November 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 2, that the Providence Bruins have recalled Brandon Bussi from the Maine Mariners.

Bussi, 24, appeared in four games for the Mariners this season, three of which he won. He had posted a 2.50 goals against and a .922 save percentage. Bussi played five games in Providence last season, recording a 2.54 goals against average and a .920 save percentage.

The Sound Beach, N.Y. native played three seasons at Western Michigan from 2019-2022, leading the Broncos to the NCAA Quarterfinals in 2022. Bussi had an NCAA career best 2.55 goals against average and a .912 save percentage, winning 26 of the 39 games he played.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.