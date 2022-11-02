Providence Bruins Recall Bussi from Maine
November 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 2, that the Providence Bruins have recalled Brandon Bussi from the Maine Mariners.
Bussi, 24, appeared in four games for the Mariners this season, three of which he won. He had posted a 2.50 goals against and a .922 save percentage. Bussi played five games in Providence last season, recording a 2.54 goals against average and a .920 save percentage.
The Sound Beach, N.Y. native played three seasons at Western Michigan from 2019-2022, leading the Broncos to the NCAA Quarterfinals in 2022. Bussi had an NCAA career best 2.55 goals against average and a .912 save percentage, winning 26 of the 39 games he played.
