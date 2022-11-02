American Hockey League Announces Suspensions, Fines

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee has announced the following suspensions:

- San Diego Gulls defenseman Josh Healeyhas been suspended for four (4) games as a consequence of a match penalty for an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a game at Abbotsford on Oct. 29.

Healey will miss San Diego's games tonight (Nov. 2) at Bakersfield, Friday (Nov. 4) and Saturday (Nov. 5) vs. Milwaukee, and Nov. 8 at Henderson.

- Bakersfield Condors forward Dino Kambeitzhas been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a game at Ontario on Oct. 29.

Kambeitz will miss Bakersfield's games tonight (Nov. 2) vs. San Diego and Friday (Nov. 4) vs. Henderson.

- Hershey Bears defenseman Dylan McIlrathhas been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game vs. Lehigh Valley on Oct. 30.

McIlrath was assessed an instigator penalty within the final five minutes of the third period, resulting in an automatic one-game suspension under the provisions of AHL Rule 46.21. He will miss Hershey's game Saturday (Nov. 5) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

In addition, San Jose Barracuda head coach John McCarthy and Tucson Roadrunners head coach Steve Potvin have been fined an undisclosed amount as a consequence of their teams' actions prior to the start of their game on Oct. 29.

