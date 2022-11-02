Goaltenders Swap Places in Toledo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday reassigned goaltender Victor Brattstrom to the Grand Rapids Griffins from the ECHL's Toledo Walleye. In addition, Detroit reassigned netminder Sebastian Cossa to the Walleye from Grand Rapids.

Brattstrom, 25, has appeared in two games with the Griffins this season and has accumulated a 1-0-0 record, a 4.32 goals against average and a 0.891 save percentage. The Goteborg, Sweden, native has seen action in 34 AHL contests throughout parts of two campaigns and has shown a 12-16-4 mark to go along with a 3.36 GAA and a 0.894 save percentage. During his time in Toledo in 2021-22, the 6-foot-5-inch goaltender went 2-1-0 with a 4.25 goals against average and a 0.829 save percentage. Brattstrom was selected with the 160th overall pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft by Detroit.

Cossa has competed in two contests with the Walleye this campaign and racked up two wins to go along with a 2.50 GAA and a 0.904 save percentage. The rookie netminder made his AHL debut with Grand Rapids on Oct. 19 against the Milwaukee Admirals and came away with a 3-2 victory. The 19-year-old suffered his first pro defeat when the Griffins fell 5-2 at the Texas Stars on Oct. 29. Through his first four professional games, Cossa is 3-1-0 with a 3.00 GAA and a 0.879 save percentage. The 6-foot-6-inch goaltender was the 15th overall pick by the Red Wings in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

