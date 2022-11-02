IceHogs Sign Goalie Owen Savory to PTO
November 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rockford, IL - The Rockford IceHogs today announced that they have signed goaltender Owen Savory to a Professional Try Out (PTO).
Savory began his first professional season with the Fort Wayne Komets (ECHL) but has not appeared in a game. Prior to turning pro, the Cambridge, Ont. native split his collegiate career between RPI and UMass-Lowell. Last season, Savory appeared in 29 games with UMass-Lowell, compiling a 20-7-2 record with a .926 save percentage and a 1.93 goals against average.
Rockford's next home game is Wednesday, Nov. 2 against the Milwaukee Admirals at 10:30 a.m. before concluding their season-long seven-game homestand with contests against the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. and the Iowa Wild on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 4 p.m.
