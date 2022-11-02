Comets Get a Point in Shootout Loss to Bruins

Utica, NY. - Utica, New York- On Wednesday night in Utica, the Comets battle the Providence Bruins for the second time this season. In the previous meeting, the Comets lost a close 2-1 battle against the third ranked team in the Atlantic Division. This time around, things were just as close but it took an extended shootout for Providence to skate away with the 4-3 win.

In the opening period, it took almost minutes for the home team to register a shot on goal but when they did, it paid off. During a Providence delayed penalty, Comets forward Nolan Foote took advantage and sliced the puck into the net on a redirect that beat Providence goalie Kyle Keyser at 11:15. The goal, which gave the Comets a 1-0 lead was assisted by Ryan Schmelzer and Reilly Walsh.

As the second period rolled on, the Comets kept the scoring going and it was Brian Pinho who was the recipient of a great pass from Ryan Schmelzer at 8:35. Pinho's shot found the back of the net and Foote was also credited with an assist for his second point of the game helping the Comets to a 2-0 lead. Later, the Comets struck again, and it was Zach Senyshyn, the former Bruins forward, who scored from Schmelzer and Jack Dugan at 11:32. Schmelzer registered his third assist of the night on the tally. As the second period moved forward, the Bruins finally got on the board, and it was Luke Toporowski who scored to extend his point streak to eight games when he beat Schmid at 16:52. Bruins forward Vinni Lettieri tallied a goal with only 18 seconds left in the third period cutting the Comets lead to 3-2 after forty minutes of play.

During the final period of regulation, the Bruins found their way back onto the scoresheet and it was Chris Wagner who tied the contest at 17:19 making it a 3-3 game and the game headed to overtime. Despite the three-on-three overtime, neither team could muster a goal. So, the game went to a shootout. When the dust settled after 11 rounds, it was the Bruins skating away with the two points. Akira Schmid made 27 of 30 saves while Keyser stopped 16 of 19. Utica didn't score a power-play goal on a single chance while the Bruins scored once on two shots.

The Comets are in action again on Friday night as they travel to Rochester for a road game inside the Blue Cross Arena. The following night, it's a Saturday puck drop at 7:00 PM at the Adirondack Bank Center against the very same Rochester Americans. Tickets are still available.

