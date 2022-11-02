IceHogs Face Admirals for School Day Game

Suiting up for the School Day match, the Rockford IceHogs (3-3-0-0) greet the Milwaukee Admirals (4-2-0-0) at the BMO Center in Rockford today at 10:30 a.m. Today is the first meeting in the 10-game head-to-head series between the clubs. Grab the latest game info in the Roofers and Waterproofers Local 11 Game Preview.

Class is in session for the Rockford IceHogs School Day Game against the Milwaukee Admirals. Hang out with the IceHogs and watch the Admirals get schooled.

Players to Watch

After six games, forward David Gust (3G, 8A) leads the IceHogs with 11 points this season. Trailing Gust, forwards Lukas Reichel (4G, 6A) and Brett Seney (4G, 6A) are tied for 10 points.

Hogs on the Move

Kicking-off the week, goaltender Mitchell Weeks was recalled from the Indy Fuel of the ECHL to the Rockford IceHogs on Monday. Weeks has appeared in four games for the Fuel this season, compiling a 3-1 record with .907 save percentage and a 3.02 goals against average during his first pro campaign.

Hello Old Friend

Today marks the first meeting between the IceHogs and the Admirals in the 2022-23 campaign. The currently third place Admirals will face the IceHogs nine more times this season. The Hogs hold an all-time record of 69-67-9-10 against the Admirals.

2022-23 Season Records

Rockford: 3-3-0-0, 6 points (5th, Central Division)

Milwaukee: 4-2-0-0, 8 points (T-3rd, Central Division)

2022-23 Head-to-Head Schedule:

Wed., Nov. 2 vs. Milwaukee, 10:30 a.m. CT

Fri., Nov. 25 vs. Milwaukee, 7:00 p.m. CT

Sat., Nov. 26 at Milwaukee, 6:00 p.m. CT

Wed., Dec. 7 vs. Milwaukee, 7:00 p.m. CT

Fri., Jan, 27 at Milwaukee, 7:00 p.m. CT

Fri., Feb. 10 at Milwaukee, 7:00 p.m. CT

Sat., Feb. 11 vs. Milwaukee, 7:00 p.m. CT

Fri., Apr. 7 at Milwaukee, 7:00 p.m. CT

Sat., Apr. 8 vs. Milwaukee, 7:00 p.m. CT

Sun., Apr. 16 at Milwaukee, 5:00 p.m. CT

IceHogs vs. Admirals, All-Time

69-67-9-10

