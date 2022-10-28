Toronto Marlies Kick off Road Trip Friday in Syracuse

The Toronto Marlies kick off their eight-game Royal Road Trip Friday night in Syracuse. The Marlies will be on the road for three weeks, returning home to play the Abbotsford Canucks at Scotiabank Arena on November 19th.

The two teams last met on Wednesday night in Toronto where the Marlies won 5-3. Toronto's special teams made a huge impact in that game, as the Marlies scored two power-play goals and one short-handed goal. Toronto has scored a power-play goal in their last four games. The Marlies have a 3-2-0-0 record, while the Crunch are 1-2-0-2.

Some players to watch on the Marlies side is Joey Anderson who has seven points (4G, 3A) in his last three games. Logan Shaw also has five points (1G, 5A) in his first five games with the Marlies. On the Crunch side, Felix Robert leads the team with 10 points.

Puck drop is at 7:00pm EST on AHLTV.

