Game Preview: Bears at Wolf Pack, 7 p.m.

(Hartford, CT) - The Hershey Bears open their first three-in-three of the 2022-23 regular season, presented by Penn State Health, as they visit the Hartford Wolf Pack tonight at 7 p.m. at XL Center. Tonight's game marks the first of six meetings between the Atlantic Division foes during the season, with each team hosting three games on home ice.

Hershey Bears (2-1-1-0) at Hartford Wolf Pack (0-2-1-1)

October 28, 2022 | 7 p.m. | Game 5 | XL Center

Referees: Jim Curtin (22), Dre Barone (55)

Linespersons: Kevin Briganti (39), Nick Briganti (58)

LAST TIME OUT:

Last Saturday the Bears took the ice in Charlotte for the second of two weekend meetings with the Checkers. Hershey twice held a one-goal lead after Ethen Frank and Sonny Milano scored their first goals of the season, but each time the Checkers' Logan Hutsko answered with a goal to tie the score. The Checkers prevailed in overtime by a 3-2 final when Hutsko assisted on Chris Tierny's game-winning tally at 1:28 of the extra frame. Goalie Hunter Shepard made 31 saves for Hershey. The Wolf Pack, meanwhile, had their winless skid to start the season extended to four games following a 5-2 loss at Bridgeport on Sunday.

FIRST TO THE NET:

Entering the week, the Bears were one of two AHL teams to have played in at least four games and have scored the first goal in every game. Hartford (along with Belleville) remain the only two teams that have failed to score the first goal in a game this season.

BOBBY'S WORLD:

Bobby Nardella enters tonight's game riding a three-game assist streak (3a). His career-high of three assists in a single game was previously set in a road contest against Hartford during his rookie season on March 7, 2020 - a 4-1 win in which Nardella collected all three of his helpers in the second period.

ANAS APPROACHING CENTURY MARK:

Forward Sam Anas needs only three more goals for 100 in his professional career. The Potomac, Maryland native has one goal on a team-leading 11 shots on goal in his first season on the Bears roster. Last season, Anas hit the 20-goal plateau with the Springfield Thunderbirds during the regular season and added four more tallies in the playoffs en route to an appearance in the Calder Cup Finals.

BEARS BITES:

Hershey was 1-3-0-2 last season against Hartford...The Bears have had a record of 15-7-0-2 (.667) record over the last five seasons against the Wolf Pack...Bears captain Dylan McIlrath previously skated for the Hartford/Connecticut Whale franchise between the 2010-17 seasons...Should Lucas Johansen skate tonight, it will mark his 200th career AHL/Bears regular season game...Kale Kessy is one game away from his 100th with the Bears...

