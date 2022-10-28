Wolf Pack Take Bite Out of Hershey on National Chocolate Day
October 28, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack scored the game's first goal for the first time this season, giving themselves a lead just 3:31 into the hockey game that they would not lose. The Wolf Pack would eventually balloon the lead to 3-0 on their way to a 4-2 victory and their first win of the season over the visiting Hershey Bears.
Jonny Brodzinski extended the club's lead to 3-0 at the 6:30 mark of the second period, blasting home his first goal of the season. While skating four-on-four, Hershey forward Mike Vecchione took a minor penalty for tripping at 6:14 that put the Pack on a four-on-three powerplay. While skating a player up, Ty Emberson fed Brodzinski in the far circle and the captain blasted a one-timer that cleanly beat Zach Fucale for the eventual winner.
Gustav Rydahl got the party started 3:31 into the contest, jamming home a rebound for his first career North American professional goal. Bobby Trivigno drove the net on a wraparound bid that Fucale denied, but Rydahl was able to find the puck in the crease and jam it home for the ice breaker.
Tim Gettinger got in on the action just over 14 minutes later, scoring his first goal of the season. Gettinger was cruising through the slot area and tipped home a Brandon Scanlin shot from the blueline at 17:37. Scanlin's assist was his first point of his rookie season, and his second professional point.
Brodzinski would make it 3-0 Hartford at 6:30 of the second period, effectively ending the intrigue on this night.
Ethen Frank did score a powerplay goal for the Bears 14:05 into the middle stanza, beating Louis Domingue over the blocker for his second goal of the season to make it a 3-1 game. The goal was the first powerplay marker that Hartford has surrendered on home ice this season.
Bobby Trivigno restored the three-goal lead 4:48 into the third period, allowing the Wolf Pack faithful to exhale. Turner Elson won a puck battle at the defensive blueline that allowed Trivigno to gain possession and speed away unimpeded into the offensive zone. There, Trivigno bolted towards the net and fired a backhand shot that beat Fucale to make it a 4-1 game.
Lucas Johansen would blast his first goal of the season home for the Bears at 14:32, ending a flurry for the visitors in the offensive zone. The goal would make it 4-2, but Domingue would shut the door from there and the Wolf Pack were able to cement their first win of the season.
The Pack will look to sweep their weekend back-to-back when they host the Charlotte Checkers tomorrow night at 7:00 p.m. at the XL Center. Join us for the first Pucks 'N Paws of the season, where you can bring your furry friend to the game! Each Pucks 'N Paws package includes two (2) game tickets, one (1) canine ticket, and one (1) Wolf Pack branded leash courtesy of Carvel.
In addition, Kristine Lilly joins us at the XL Center and will be signing autographs and taking pictures pregame. The first 1,500 fans will get an exclusive Kristine Lilly poster thanks to CT-DOT. We'll also be hosting the first postgame skate of the 2022-23 season on the ice following the game, with select Wolf Pack players partaking. To get tickets, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
