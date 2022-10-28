Belleville Sens Announce Details for Loyalist College Ice Breaker Night Next Friday

October 28, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON -The Belleville Senators and Loyalist College are excited to announce the details for Loyalist College Ice Breaker Night on Friday, November 4, 2022, as the Senators host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at CAA Arena.

Join us in celebration of Loyalist College and the many accomplishments of their past, present, and future students!

Gates open at 5:30 pm for pre-game festivities, including the Loyalist Showcase on The Ledge, highlighting leading-edge academic programs and student life activities Loyalist has to offer, along with the chance to win a prize pack from the Belleville Sens and Loyalist College.

During the game, there will be more opportunities to win prizes, including the grand prize of a Loyalist College course gift certificate that can be used towards Continuing Education courses or workshops. Tickets are available for purchase through the Loyalist College online ticket link at a specialty price. The first 100 tickets purchased through the Loyalist College link will receive a voucher for a pre-game meal.

"We're excited to continue building on our strong partnership with Loyalist College, said Belleville Sens Vice President of Business Operations Breanne Matthews. As an organization that prides itself in supporting local education, it's important that we celebrate Loyalist College and its impact on our community."

Tickets for the Loyalist College Ice Breaker Night and the rest of the Belleville Sens home games this season, can be purchased via Ticketmaster, or at the CAA Arena Box Office, with box office hours for the next week as follows:

Friday, October 28 - Tuesday, November 1 - Online Only

Wednesday, November 2, 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, November 3, 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Friday, November 4, 12:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 5, 12:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Further information on further box office hours, Belleville Sens group experiences, this season's schedule and more, can be found by visiting the Belleville Senators website.

