Bears Doubled Up by Wolf Pack, 4-2

October 28, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hartford, CT) - Ethen Frank and Lucas Johansen scored, but it was not enough as the Hershey Bears (2-2-1-0) fell to the Hartford Wolf Pack (1-2-1-1) by a 4-2 score on Friday night at XL Center. The defeat concluded a three-game road swing that sees Hershey still seeking its first victory away from home.

Hartford took a 1-0 lead 3:31 into the first when Gustav Rydahl jammed the puck through the pads of Zach Fucale during an early scramble. It was the first time this season through five games that Hershey had surrendered the first goal of the game.

The Wolf Pack extended its lead to 2-0 when a failed breakout in the Hershey zone resulted in a turnover to Brandon Scanlin at the blue line, and the defenseman's shot was deflected by Tim Gettinger past Fucale at 17:37.

Johnny Brodzinski extended Hartford's lead to 3-0 with a power-play goal 6:30 into the second period with a one-timer from the left circle during a 4-on-3 man advantage.

The Bears got on the board at 14:05 of the second frame with a power-play goal as Hendrix Lapierre worked the puck down the right boards to Henrik Borgstrom beneath the goal line. Borgstrom fed it to Frank, who one-timed a shot past Louis Domingue from the hash-marks.

Hartford restored the three-goal lead at 4:48 of the third when Bobby Trivigno scored.

Johansen capped the scoring with a blast from the point at 14:32 from Garrett Pilon and Dylan McIlrath. For Johansen, it marked the defender's first of the season in his 200th career AHL game.

Shots finished 27-21 favoring the Wolf Pack. Fucale finished the night 23-for-27 for the Bears, while Domingue was 19-for-21. Hershey was 1-for-4 on the power play, while Hartford went 1-for-5.

Hershey continues the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, when the Bears return home to GIANT Center to host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.