Gust's Five Points Haunt Former Team

October 28, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Rockford IceHogs secured their first home victory of the 2022-23 season topping the Chicago Wolves 5-3 behind a five-point effort from forward David Gust. The forward figured in on all five of Rockford's goals to notch his second multi-point game of the season.

After Chicago's forward Alexander Pashin tallied at 10:52 in the first stanza, the IceHogs went on an offensive charge in the second period. Forwards Jakub Galvas and Gust scored back-to-back tallies at 2:12 and 6:15 of the second to give the IceHogs the lead for the first time; however, the Wolves answered back with a tally from Nathan Sucese at 8:49 to even the score.

Nearing the end of the middle period, Gust found the back of the net for the second time at 14:30 with a hard shot over the back shoulder of Chicago netminder Zachary Sawchenko. Then Rockford forward Brett Seney beat the buzzer with a tally in off a shot from Galvas with just three seconds before the end of the red-hot period, notching the eventual game-winning tally.

Defenseman Alec Regula scored his first of the season to give the Hogs an insurance goal 25-seconds into the third period. Rockford goalie Dylan Wells turned away 24 shots to earn his first win in an IceHogs sweater, beating his former team. Sawchenko was saddled with the loss, despite blocking 25 Rockford shots.

Celebrate Halloween with the IceHogs on Saturday, Oct. 29 vs. Belleville

Join the Rockford IceHogs for a spooktacular celebration tomorrow, Saturday, Oct. 29 against the Belleville Senators at 7 p.m. Wear your favorite Halloween costume and join the costume contest and stay after the game for trick-or-treating with your favorite IceHogs players!

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games on 23.3 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, andRockford Greatest Hits 100.5and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.