Henderson Silver Knights Drop Contest to Colorado Eagles, 3-2

The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Colorado Eagles, 3-2, on Friday morning at The Dollar Loan Center. Pavel Dorofeyev and Brayden Pachal led the team's scoring with a goal apiece. The game also marked the Silver Knights' celebration of the second of their Theme Knights, Nevada Day.

Colorado opened the scoring first with a goal from Anton Blidh at 5:17 in the first period. The Eagles extended that lead to 2-0 with a goal scored in the final seconds by Jayson Megna, assisted by Alex Beaucage and Brad Hunt.

The Silver Knights quickly battled back, responding with two unanswered goals in the second. Dorofeyev scored on a penalty shot just five minutes into the second period. He elevated the puck on the backhand to make it a 2-1 game.

Pachal tied the game 2-2 at 15:33 in the second. Assisted by Byron Froese and Jonas Rondbjerg, he buried the puck in the top of the net to give the Silver Knights two goals heading into the third.

The Eagles re-gained the lead at 7:25 in the third with a goal from Beaucage for a final score of 3-2.

The Silver Knights will continue their season at home tomorrow at The Dollar Loan Center. The team will be celebrating Fright Knight, and puck drop is set for 7 p.m. Fright Knight will begin with trick-or-treating on the Bell Solar Tiltyard from 4-6 p.m. PT. The first 1,000 kids under the age of 12 to arrive will receive an HSK branded trick-or-treat bag. Click here for tickets.

