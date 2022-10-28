Henderson Silver Knights Drop Contest to Colorado Eagles, 3-2
October 28, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Colorado Eagles, 3-2, on Friday morning at The Dollar Loan Center. Pavel Dorofeyev and Brayden Pachal led the team's scoring with a goal apiece. The game also marked the Silver Knights' celebration of the second of their Theme Knights, Nevada Day.
Colorado opened the scoring first with a goal from Anton Blidh at 5:17 in the first period. The Eagles extended that lead to 2-0 with a goal scored in the final seconds by Jayson Megna, assisted by Alex Beaucage and Brad Hunt.
The Silver Knights quickly battled back, responding with two unanswered goals in the second. Dorofeyev scored on a penalty shot just five minutes into the second period. He elevated the puck on the backhand to make it a 2-1 game.
Pachal tied the game 2-2 at 15:33 in the second. Assisted by Byron Froese and Jonas Rondbjerg, he buried the puck in the top of the net to give the Silver Knights two goals heading into the third.
The Eagles re-gained the lead at 7:25 in the third with a goal from Beaucage for a final score of 3-2.
The Silver Knights will continue their season at home tomorrow at The Dollar Loan Center. The team will be celebrating Fright Knight, and puck drop is set for 7 p.m. Fright Knight will begin with trick-or-treating on the Bell Solar Tiltyard from 4-6 p.m. PT. The first 1,000 kids under the age of 12 to arrive will receive an HSK branded trick-or-treat bag. Click here for tickets.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 28, 2022
- Henderson Silver Knights Drop Contest to Colorado Eagles, 3-2 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Strong First Period Drives Colorado to 3-2 Win over Silver Knights - Colorado Eagles
- Belleville Sens Announce Details for Loyalist College Ice Breaker Night Next Friday - Belleville Senators
- Monsters Sign Goaltender Jake Theut to PTO Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Reign Announce New Partnership with the Accident Network Law Group - Ontario Reign
- Belleville Sens Add Jarid Lukosevicius on Professional Tryout Offer - Belleville Senators
- Alexeyev Joins Bears on Long-Term Injury Conditioning Loan - Hershey Bears
- Wolf Pack Kick off Back-To-Back Set with Visit from Bears - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears at Wolf Pack, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, October 28 at Laval - Rochester Americans
- Game #5 - Roadrunners at Barracuda - Tucson Roadrunners
- Toronto Marlies Kick off Road Trip Friday in Syracuse - Toronto Marlies
- Bridgeport Islanders Open Two-Game Road Trip in Springfield - Bridgeport Islanders
- IceHogs Celebrate Dia de los Muertos vs. Wolves Tonight - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Henderson Silver Knights Stories
- Henderson Silver Knights Drop Contest to Colorado Eagles, 3-2
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Fright Knight on Saturday, October 29
- By the Numbers: October 26
- Vegas Golden Knights and Henderson Silver Knights Announce Details of Nevada Day and First Responders Day
- Silver Knights Fall to the Barracuda, 3-2