Belleville Sens Fall to Milwaukee Admirals

MILWAUKEE, WI - Despite a season-high 37 saves from Mads Søgaard on Friday night, the Belleville Senators fell to the Milwaukee Admirals 4-2 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

Jachym Kondelik opened the scoring for Milwaukee at the 9:29 mark of the first period after he redirected a point shot on the power play. The Admirals took a 2-0 lead into the intermission as Egor Afanasyev tallied with just four seconds remaining in the frame.

The scoring continued when sophomore forward Phil Tomasino capitalized on a 5-on-3 man advantage at 6:57 of the middle stanza to make it 3-0. However, the Senators again showed their resolve and quickly responded less than two minutes later through Rourke Chartier, who got the visitors on the board.

Early in the third, Jake Lucchini brought Belleville to within one, finding the back of the net from the circle. Mark Jankowski sealed the win for Milwaukee when he halted the Senators' late push by scoring into an empty net after he was able to pick off an errant pass in the offensive zone.

The Senators conclude their three-game road trip when they visit the Rockford IceHogs tomorrow night at 8:00 p.m. (ET)

Sens On Special Teams:

Power Play: 0/5 | Penalty Kill: 2/4

Fast Facts:

Mads Søgaard made 37 saves.

Jake Lucchini extended his point streak to four straight games.

Rourke Chartier tallied his team-leading fourth goal of the season.

Roby Jarventie has recorded points in back-to-back games.

