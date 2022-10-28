Monsters Sign Goaltender Jake Theut to PTO Contract

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters announced Friday that goaltender Jake Theut has been signed to a professional tryout (PTO) contract. Theut went 9-11-4 with a 3.62 goals-against average (GAA) and .903 save percentage (S%) in 31 appearances for the ECHL's Wichita Thunder last season and added a 0-1-0 record with a 3.00 GAA and .864 S% in one appearance for the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals.

A 6'3", 190 lb. left-catching native of Washington, MI, Theut, 29, went 11-18-7 with a 3.75 GAA and .899 S% in 44 career ECHL appearances for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Wichita, and Norfolk spanning parts of three seasons from 2019-20 and contributed a 19-6-4 record with three shutouts, a 2.02 GAA and .927 S% in 33 career SPHL appearances for the Roanoke Rail Yard Dogs and Macon Mayhem spanning parts of two seasons from 2019-21.

Prior to his professional career, Theut went 2-11-1 with one shutout, a 3.95 GAA and .897 S% in 17 career NCAA appearances for Northeastern University and the University of Alabama-Hunstville spanning three seasons from 2016-19.

