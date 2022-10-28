Comets Rookie Nemec Propels Team Over Monsters, 5-1

Utica, NY. - The Utica Comets stepped onto the ice against the Cleveland Monsters for the second time in exactly one week. Previously, the Comets skated away with a victory against the top affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets and this time around they did the same with a 5-1 victory on the strength of a great team effort throughout the contest and rookie sensation Simon Nemec tallying his first AHL goal in front of a sold-out crowd at home.

In the first period, the home team broke the ice with the first goal of the contest and it was the Comets Brian Pinho who potted the goal at 3:52. After Monsters netminder Pavel Cajan made a sprawling save on Andreas Johnsson, the Comets followed up on a rebound chance and Pinho slipped the puck passed the goaltender with the help of Johnsson and Blujus. Utica added to their lead at the expiration of a power-play when Samuel Laberge drove down the left-wing side and found room on the short-side of Cajan at 13:37. The goal, Laberge's first of the season was assisted by Graeme Clark and Simon Nemec. With the assist, Nemec registered his first AHL point. The Comets left the period up 2-0.

During the middle frame, after a rousing fight between Brian Halonen and Owen Sillinger that put the sold out crowd on the feet, it was the Comets that kept the scoring going. After Nemec struck for his first point of the season, he potted his first goal in his rookie campaign. The wrister from the blueline found its way through traffic and into the cage at 14:13. The goal was assisted by Nick Hutchison and Michael Vukojevic. The Monsters finally got onto the scoreboard after Emil Bemstrom fired a bullet of a one-timer on the power play at 17:03 that beat Akira Schmid, the Comets goalie. The second period concluded with the home team up 3-1.

In the final period of regulation, the Comets added to their lead, and it was Reilly Walsh's blast on the power-play at 6:38 that sailed short-side and into the net. The goal, assisted by Johnsson and Jack Dugan lifted the Comets to a 4-1 lead. As the contest wound down, the team received an empty net tally from Dugan for his first Comets goal at 14:58. This was more than enough as the team skated away with a 5-1 victory.

Akira Schmid made 23 saves on 24 shots while Cayan stopped 23 of 28. The Comes return to action tomorrow night against the Toronto Marlies who visit the Adirondack Bank Center for the first time this season. The puck will drop at 7:00 PM.

