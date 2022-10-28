Belleville Sens Add Jarid Lukosevicius on Professional Tryout Offer
October 28, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators have announced the signing of forward Jarid Lukosevicius to a professional tryout offer.
The 27-year-old from Squamish, British Columbia has appeared in two this season with the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays, notching four points (two goals, two assists). Lukosevicius spent the previous three seasons in the American Hockey League, producing 29 points (17 goals, 12 assists) over 108 games split between the Abbotsford Canucks (2021-22) and the Grand Rapids Griffins (2019-2021).
Prior to turning pro, Lukosevicius spent four seasons with the University of Denver Pioneers and had 105 points (62 goals, 43 assists) in 158 games, winning an NCAA Championship in 2016-17 and being named the NCAA tournament's most valuable player.
The Senators are back in action tonight as they continue their three-game road trip against the Milwaukee Admirals, with puck drop set for 8:05 p.m. (ET), from the UW-Panthers Arena, in Milwaukee.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 28, 2022
- Monsters Sign Goaltender Jake Theut to PTO Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Reign Announce New Partnership with the Accident Network Law Group - Ontario Reign
- Belleville Sens Add Jarid Lukosevicius on Professional Tryout Offer - Belleville Senators
- Alexeyev Joins Bears on Long-Term Injury Conditioning Loan - Hershey Bears
- Wolf Pack Kick off Back-To-Back Set with Visit from Bears - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears at Wolf Pack, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, October 28 at Laval - Rochester Americans
- Game #5 - Roadrunners at Barracuda - Tucson Roadrunners
- Toronto Marlies Kick off Road Trip Friday in Syracuse - Toronto Marlies
- Bridgeport Islanders Open Two-Game Road Trip in Springfield - Bridgeport Islanders
- IceHogs Celebrate Dia de los Muertos vs. Wolves Tonight - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Belleville Senators Stories
- Belleville Sens Add Jarid Lukosevicius on Professional Tryout Offer
- Belleville Sens Begin Road Trip with 3-2 Win over Rocket
- Belleville Sens Announce Pair of Signings Ahead of Road Trip
- Belleville Sens Drop Second Straight to Thunderbirds
- Belleville Sens Fall to Opportunistic Springfield Thunderbirds