Belleville Sens Add Jarid Lukosevicius on Professional Tryout Offer

October 28, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators have announced the signing of forward Jarid Lukosevicius to a professional tryout offer.

The 27-year-old from Squamish, British Columbia has appeared in two this season with the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays, notching four points (two goals, two assists). Lukosevicius spent the previous three seasons in the American Hockey League, producing 29 points (17 goals, 12 assists) over 108 games split between the Abbotsford Canucks (2021-22) and the Grand Rapids Griffins (2019-2021).

Prior to turning pro, Lukosevicius spent four seasons with the University of Denver Pioneers and had 105 points (62 goals, 43 assists) in 158 games, winning an NCAA Championship in 2016-17 and being named the NCAA tournament's most valuable player.

The Senators are back in action tonight as they continue their three-game road trip against the Milwaukee Admirals, with puck drop set for 8:05 p.m. (ET), from the UW-Panthers Arena, in Milwaukee.

