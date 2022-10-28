Alexeyev Joins Bears on Long-Term Injury Conditioning Loan

October 28, 2022







(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals announced today that defenseman Alex Alexeyev has been assigned to the Hershey Bears on a long-term injury conditioning loan. The announcement was made by Washington's senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Alexeyev, 22, has not played this season after having shoulder surgery in June. In 2021-22 for Hershey, the 6'4", 210-pound defender appeared in 68 games, posting 19 points (1g, 18a). He also skated in three Calder Cup Playoff games for the Chocolate and White, tallying one assist. Over three seasons with Hershey, Alexeyev has scored 49 points (6g, 43a) in 138 career AHL games.

He native of St. Petersburg, Russia earned his first call-up to the National Hockey League last year, debuting in Washington's 5-3 win over Nashville on Dec. 29, 2021. He was selected by the Capitals in the first round, 31st overall, in the 2018 NHL Draft.

Alexeyev and the Bears return to action tonight in Hartford. Hershey visits the Wolf Pack at 7 p.m. at the XL Center. The game is available to listen to on the Highmark Bears Radio Network and to watch on AHLTV.

