IceHogs Celebrate Dia de los Muertos vs. Wolves Tonight

The Rockford IceHogs ramp up the Illinois rivalry with the Chicago Wolves at the BMO Center tonight at 7:00. Tonight is the second of the 12-game head-to-head between the two clubs. Grab the latest game info in the Roofers and Waterproofers Local 11 Game Preview!

Celebrate Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) Night, featuring face painting, costumed characters and special performances. Kick off the weekend with $2 beers on $2 Beer Fridays! The $2 beers can be purchased at most concession stands on the concourse through the end of the second intermission.

Know Before You Go - Join Us Tonight at the BMO!

Your Phone Is Your Ticket: Make sure you have downloaded the latest version of the IceHogs app to ensure that you are able to save your tickets on your phone before you arrive at the arena.

Parking: Cash will no longer be accepted at the downtown parking locations. Pre-purchasing parking is highly recommended and can be done through the IceHogs mobile app, the ABM app, or the ParkWhiz app. Once you have purchased your parking, either pre-load your license plate into the system for touchless entry or pull up the associated barcode to scan at the parking gate. See below for more detailed parking instructions.

Cashless Arena: The BMO Center is a cashless arena but cards are accepted for all purchases in the arena.

No Re-Entry Policy: Per new ASM Rockford policy, the BMO Center is now a smoke-free and no re-entry facility. Please plan accordingly as a new ticket must be purchased if you decide to leave the building.

Bag & Gameday Policy: Please read our bag and game day policies for complete information for your visit to the arena.

Walk-Over Pedestrian Bridge: Due to critical structural repair to the bridge connecting the Church Street parking deck to the BMO Center, the bridge will not be useable for the foreseeable future. Please proceed to ground level to utilize the nearest BMO Center entrance.

New Public Wifi: Part of the new upgrades to the BMO Center this year includes new WiFi to keep you connected to all things IceHogs. Once in the arena, connect to @BMO CENTER PUBLIC. No password is required.

Fansaves: New for IceHogs fans this year, the IceHogs have partnered with FanSaves to provide special offers throughout the season. FanSaves will also be where we send in-game promotional activations like the Culver's High Scoring offer, Great Clips offer for scoring the first goal, and more! To get in on the action, follow the IceHogs on FanSaves (link located on the IceHogs app).

Players to Watch

After four games, forward Lukas Reichel (2G, 4A) leads the IceHogs in points this season at six. Trailing Reichel, forwards David Gust (1G, 3A) and Luke Philp (3G, 1A) are tied for points at four.

Ring the Bell on Round 2

The Rockford IceHogs heat up their instate rivalry with the Chicago Wolves tonight. The Wolves took the first of the 12-game head-to-head matchup on Oct. 22 in a 4-1 Chicago victory. After tonight's battle, the IceHogs won't see the Wolves until Nov. 18 at the BMO Center.

Hogs on the Move

Thursday featured not one, not two, but THREE trades impacting the IceHogs. The Blackhawks received forward Cameron Hillis from the Montreal Canadiens and defenseman Cooper Zech from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for defenseman Nicolas Beaudin (MTL) and forward Evan Barratt (PHI). The IceHogs also received future considerations from Laval Rocket in exchange for forward Riley McKay.

Celebrating 100 Games

Defenseman Isaak Phillips is set to play in his 100th professional match at the BMO Center tonight. After his professional debut with the IceHogs on Feb. 13 in the 2020-21 season, Phillips notched his first professional point (1G) against Chicago just three days later. Phillips netted 25 points (10G, 15A) in 64 games with the IceHogs last season.

Celebrate Halloween with the IceHogs on Saturday, Oct. 29 vs. Belleville

Join the Rockford IceHogs for a spooktacular celebration tomorrow, Saturday, Oct. 29 against the Belleville Senators at 7 p.m. Wear your favorite Halloween costume and join the costume contest and stay after the game for trick-or-treating with your favorite IceHogs players! Buy Halloween Tickets Here!

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games on 23.3 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

2022-23 Season Records

Rockford: 1-3-0-0, 2 points (T-6th, Central Division)

Chicago: 2-2-0-0, 4 points (T-4th, Central Division)

2022-23 Head-to-Head Schedule:

Sat., Oct. 22 vs. Chicago, 1-4 Loss Recap & Highlights

Fri., Oct. 28 vs. Chicago

Fri., Nov. 18 vs. Chicago

Sat., Nov. 19 at Chicago

Fri., Dec. 23 at Chicago

Fri., Dec. 30 at Chicago

Sat., Dec. 31 vs. Chicago

Sat., Jan. 21 vs. Chicago

Sat., Jan. 28 at Chicago

Sat., Mar. 11 at Chicago

Sat., Apr. 1 at Chicago

Tue., Apr. 11 vs. Chicago

IceHogs vs. Wolves 2022-23 Head-to-Head Record

0-1-0-0

IceHogs vs. Wolves, All-Time

85-68-10-5

