Oskar Steen's Game-Winner Lifts Bruins to a 2-1 Win

Providence, RI - Oskar Steen scored with 4:13 left in the third period to lift the Providence Bruins to a 2-1 win over the Charlotte Checkers on Friday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Fabian Lysell scored his second goal of the season early in the third period to tie the game. Goaltender Kyle Keyser stopped 29 of the 30 shots he faced.

How It Happened

Charlotte's Aleksi Heponiemi scored on an effort off the boards just before the net came off of its moorings. This occurred 4:42 into the second period.

1:13 into the third period, Lysell one-timed a Vinni Lettieri feed from the slot to tie the game at 1-1.

Steen ripped a wrist shot on the breakaway with 4:13 left in the third period to take a 2-1 lead.

Stats

Lysell's goal was good for his second of the season. He has a point in every game he has played in this season.

Steen's goal was his first of the season.

Luke Toporowski has posted an assist in three straight games, extending his point streak to five games.

Keyser stopped 29 shots of the 30 he faced.

The P-Bruins power play went 1-for-2 and the penalty kill was 4-for-4.

Atlantic Division Standings

TEAM GP PTS

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 5 9

Providence 6 9

Bridgeport 5 8

Charlotte 5 8

Lehigh Valley 4 5

Hershey 5 5

Springfield 5 4

Hartford 5 4

Next Game

The P-Bruins travel to Springfield to take on the Thunderbirds on Saturday, October 29 at the MassMutual Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

