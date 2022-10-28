Monsters Tripped Up in 5-1 Loss to Comets
October 28, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
UTICA, NY - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Utica Comets 5-1 on Friday night at Adirondack Bank Center. With the loss, the Monsters are now 3-4-0-0 and are currently in fourth place in the AHL's North Division standings.
The Comets took control of the first period with goals from Brian Pinho at 3:52 and Samuel Laberge at 13:38 leaving the Monsters trailing 2-0 after 20 minutes. Utica's Simon Nemec scored at 14:13 of the middle frame, but Emil Bemstrom responded with a power-play tally at 17:04 off assists from Marcus Bjork and Kirill Marchenko cutting Cleveland's deficit to 3-1. The Comets' Riley Walsh converted on the man advantage at 6:38 of the third period followed by an empty-net marker from Jack Dugan at 14:58 bringing the final score to 5-1.
Cleveland's Pavel Cajan made 23 saves in defeat while Utica's Akira Schmid made 23 saves for the victory.
The Monsters conclude the road trip with a visit the Syracuse Crunch on Saturday, October 29, with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Upstate Medical University Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 1 0 - - 1
UTC 2 1 2 - - 5
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 24 1/3 5/6 29 min / 9 inf
UTC 28 1/6 2/3 23 min / 6 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Cajan L 23 4 1-1-0
UTC Schmid W 23 1 2-1-0
Cleveland Record: 3-4-0-0, 4th North Division
Utica Record: 2-2-0-0, 5th North Division
GAME SHEET -GAME PHOTOS - GAME HIGHLIGHTS*
*Game highlights will appear as soon as possible following video processing.
