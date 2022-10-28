Monsters Tripped Up in 5-1 Loss to Comets

UTICA, NY - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Utica Comets 5-1 on Friday night at Adirondack Bank Center. With the loss, the Monsters are now 3-4-0-0 and are currently in fourth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

The Comets took control of the first period with goals from Brian Pinho at 3:52 and Samuel Laberge at 13:38 leaving the Monsters trailing 2-0 after 20 minutes. Utica's Simon Nemec scored at 14:13 of the middle frame, but Emil Bemstrom responded with a power-play tally at 17:04 off assists from Marcus Bjork and Kirill Marchenko cutting Cleveland's deficit to 3-1. The Comets' Riley Walsh converted on the man advantage at 6:38 of the third period followed by an empty-net marker from Jack Dugan at 14:58 bringing the final score to 5-1.

Cleveland's Pavel Cajan made 23 saves in defeat while Utica's Akira Schmid made 23 saves for the victory.

The Monsters conclude the road trip with a visit the Syracuse Crunch on Saturday, October 29, with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Upstate Medical University Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 1 0 - - 1

UTC 2 1 2 - - 5

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 24 1/3 5/6 29 min / 9 inf

UTC 28 1/6 2/3 23 min / 6 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Cajan L 23 4 1-1-0

UTC Schmid W 23 1 2-1-0

Cleveland Record: 3-4-0-0, 4th North Division

Utica Record: 2-2-0-0, 5th North Division

