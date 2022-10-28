Reign Announce New Partnership with the Accident Network Law Group

October 28, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, have announced a new multi-year partnership with the Accident Network Law Group. The exclusive personal injury firm of the Ontario Reign will also be the presenting sponsor of the team's annual Teddy Bear Toss.

This season's Teddy Bear Toss promotion will be held on Saturday, December 17 at 6 p.m. and will once again encourage fans to bring new stuffed animals for donation to Twentynine Palms, Toys For Tots by throwing them on the ice after the first Reign goal of the evening.

The Accident Network Law Group will also sponsor Ontario's in-game t-shirt toss promotion, as the Reign Ice Crew will throw free shirts to fans in the stands during home games.

"We are thrilled to welcome The Accident Network Law Group as one of our new partners for the 2022-23 season." said Brandon Poppell, Manager of Corporate Partnerships for the Reign. "Having their support for the Teddy Bear Toss and other events will help us grow this year. We're excited to work with Damoun A. Yazdi and The Accident Network Law Group team and continue to bring an excellent experience for Reign fans at our games."

The aim of The Accident Network Law Group is to ensure that those who have sustained a personal injury don't have to suffer the long-term consequences of being the victim of an accident due to someone else's negligence. The Accident Network team of experienced personal injury attorneys will do whatever it takes to hold the insurance company accountable, and get those who have been injured the compensation they deserve. No matter how big or small the injury, they can take a look at the specifics of the claim and work towards a favorable resolution.

Their team of dedicated staff has successfully handled a broad range of serious injury and wrongful death cases arising from car accidents, motorcycle accidents, trucking accidents, pedestrian accidents, premise liability or slip-n-fall incidents, product liability and other injuries. The attorneys have the experience, dedication and resources to battle insurance companies and large corporations to get the maximum possible compensation for their clients. They work on a contingency fee basis, and no legal fees are due unless the case is brought to a successful conclusion.

"Growing up in Southern California and rooting for the LA Kings during their championship runs, I never imagined I would one day sponsor an NHL affiliate team, let alone the LA Kings affiliate team," said Damoun A. Yazdi, Esq., Founder of The Accident Network Law Group. "This isn't just about me or our firm, it's about all the fans in San Bernardino County, Riverside County and beyond. We plan on building and strengthening local community relationships and giving back to help the local youth in our community. We are excited about our partnership with the Ontario Reign organization, and look forward to creating a personal relationship with our Reign fans in Toyota Arena and in the community."

If you've been injured or wronged by another, you can contact The Accident Network Law Group for a free case evaluation by calling (951) 554-1010. Visit them at AccidentNetwork.com or follow them on Instagram for the latest information.

Ontario is back on the Toyota Arena ice this ice Saturday night wearing specialty jerseys for Dia De Muertos as they face-off with the Bakersfield Condors at 6 p.m.

Tickets for all Reign home games are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.

