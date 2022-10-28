Strong First Period Drives Colorado to 3-2 Win over Silver Knights

October 28, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







HENDERSON, NV. - Colorado forwards Anton Blidh and Jayson Megna each found the back of the net in the opening 20 minutes of play, as the Eagles jumped out to a 2-0 lead and earned a 3-2 win over the Henderson Silver Knights on Friday. Forward Alex Beaucage scored the game-winning goal midway through the third period and added an assist in the victory, while goaltender Justus Annunen stopped 18 of the 20 shots he faced to earn his third win of the season in net.

Colorado would open up the scoring on a 2-on-1 rush when Cal Burke flipped a cross-slot pass to Blidh who would then bash the puck into the back of the net. The goal was Blidh's third of the season and gave the Eagles a 1-0 edge just 5:17 into the contest.

As time ticked down in the first period, Megna would collect a backdoor pass from Beaucage and whistled a shot past Henderson goalie Jiri Patera from the bottom of the left-wing circle, extending Colorado's advantage to 2-0 with only four seconds left to play in the opening 20 minutes.

The Silver Knights would get on the board early in the second period, as forward Pavel Dorofeyev would be awarded a penalty shot, while Henderson was already in the midst of a power play. Dorofeyev would beat Annunen with a backhander to cut Colorado's lead to 2-1 at the 4:54 mark of the middle frame.

After killing off three Silver Knights power plays in the period, the Eagles would then be bitten by an even-strength tally for Henderson when defenseman Brayden Pachal collected a drop pass just inside the blue line and lit the lamp with a wrister from the slot. The goal would even the score at 2-2 with only 4:27 remaining in the second stanza.

Still squared at 2-2 as the puck dropped on the third period of play, Colorado would hop back in the lead when Beaucage skated through the top of the left-wing circle before snapping a shot that would beat Patera and give the Eagles a 3-2 lead at the 7:25 mark of the final frame.

The Silver Knights would pull Patera in favor of the extra attacker in the final two minutes of the contest, but Annunen and company would hold tight, securing the 3-2 win. Colorado finished the afternoon 0-for-3 on the power play, while Henderson converted on one of six opportunities on the man-advantage.

Colorado will be back in action when they take on the Henderson Silver Knights on Saturday, October 29th at 8:00pm MT at Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $21. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.