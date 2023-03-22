Toronto Marlies Host the Milwaukee Admirals in Midweek Matchup
March 22, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies host the Milwaukee Admirals on Wednesday night in their final matchup of the regular season.
The two teams last met on December 17th when the Marlies won 6-5. Currently, Toronto sits fourth overall in the league with a 40-18-2-1 record, while Milwaukee is in ninth place with a 35-20-3-2 record on the season.
Toronto heads into Wednesday's game with a 4-1 loss to the Charlotte Checkers on Saturday, while Milwaukee is coming off a 3-1 win over the Grand Rapids Griffins on Sunday. Both teams have won three of their last five games.
Players to watch on the Marlies side include Logan Shaw who leads the team with 62 points (18G, 44A), and Pontus Holmberg who has 16 points (8G, 8A) in 27 games this season. On the Admirals side, Cole Schneider leads the way with 39 points (21G, 18A).
Puck drop is at 7:00pm on the Toronto Maple Leafs App and AHLTV.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
