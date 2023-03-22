Iowa Erases Three-Goal Deficit, Takes 4-3 Shootout Win Over San Diego

San Diego, Calif. - The Iowa Wild trailed 3-0 midway through the second period in San Diego Saturday night but scored three unanswered goals and took a 4-3 shootout win over the Gulls. Steven Fogarty recorded a goal and an assist, while Marco Rossi extended his point streak to eight games with an assist.

Justin Kirkland put San Diego on the board early when he finished the rebound of Drew Helleson's shot past Zane McIntyre (21 saves) just 2:27 into the game.

Kirkland gave the Gulls a 2-0 lead with a power-play marker at 7:19 of the first period.

Brayden Tracey scored San Diego's third goal with just a second remaining in the first period when he swatted Kirkland's bouncing point shot past McIntyre.

The Gulls held a 12-3 shot advantage and 3-0 lead after one period of play.

Michael Milne put Iowa on the scoreboard with a power-play goal at 10:29 of the middle frame. Rossi laid a puck off for Fogarty, who found a cutting Milne at the top of the crease with a vertical pass. Milne pulled the puck to his backhand and elevated it over Gage Alexander (22 saves) to make the score 3-1.

Mike O'Leary brought the Wild within a goal with another power-play tally at 13:05 of the second. After Joe Hicketts intercepted a San Diego clearing attempt, he sent the puck down to the goal line for O'Leary. O'Leary kicked the puck to his stick and punched it past the right pad of Alexander.

Iowa tied the game at 3-3 just 1:49 later. Nic Petan sprung Fogarty for a breakaway pass up the right wall, and Fogarty whipped a forehand shot just inside the far post to equalize.

The score remained knotted as the teams entered the second intermission. San Diego outshot Iowa 19-16 through 40 minutes.

Iowa outshot San Diego 6-4 in a scoreless third period. The Wild had opportunities to finish off the win in overtime, but Alexander denied Rossi and Petan on breakaways late in the extra session.

Milne and Petan converted on their shootout attempts and McIntyre stopped both San Diego shooters to seal the victory.

Iowa outshot San Diego 26-24. The Wild went 2-for-4 on the power play while the Gulls were 1-for-5 with the man advantage.

The Wild return to Wells Fargo Arena to host the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday, Mar. 24 at 7 p.m. The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a Joe Hicketts bobblehead.

