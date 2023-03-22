Thunderbirds Announce Staff Promotion & Hire

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds today announced the promotion of John Jones, Jr. to Manager of Ticket Sales & Strategy.

A native of Jupiter, Fla., Jones joined the Thunderbirds as an Account Executive in ticket sales during the 2018-19 season. A former Division I letter winner in football at Florida State University, Jones will oversee the Thunderbirds' award-winning ticket sales department in the areas of season tickets, group tickets, and individual ticket sales. Jones has annually been among the top ticket sales representatives leaguewide over his four seasons with the organization.

"John embodies the qualities we look for in a ticket sales representative, beginning with his excellence in customer service and relationship building," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "John remained with us through the pandemic and has been instrumental in our success as a ticket sales department and an organization as a whole. He has worked tirelessly at honing his skills, time, effort, and dedication to the Thunderbirds, and this promotion speaks to how highly he is respected in the organization. We are excited to have him lead our team to even greater heights."

Additionally, the Thunderbirds have welcomed Keith Allen as Coordinator of Community Relations. A native of Fieldsboro, N.J., Allen joined the Thunderbirds as an intern in game operations and community relations during the 2021-22 season following the completion of his degree from Southern New Hampshire University. He will assist the Thunderbirds and the T-Birds Foundation in charitable ventures throughout the Pioneer Valley, including appearances by team mascot Boomer and Thunderbirds players.

