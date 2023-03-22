Monsters Women's History Celebration Takes Center Ice on Friday

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters are proud to announce Women's History Celebration presented by Athleta will take place on Friday, March 24, at 7:00 p.m. when the Toronto Marlies visit Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Monsters will be joined by Maple Height's Mayor Annette Blackwell to begin the game with a ceremonial puck drop. Mayor Blackwell was sworn in as the 16th Mayor of Maple Heights in 2016 becoming the first female and first African American to hold the office in the city's 100-year history.

Joining Mayor Blackwell for moments of recognition throughout the night will be women from Veterans Home and families from Laura's Home Women's Crisis Center, a City Mission program that offers specialized, wraparound services designed to empower families and individuals to live healthy lives. The Monsters will also host an intermission showcase by the Mid-Am Girls and Cleveland Barons Women's Hockey Team and spotlight representatives from the Maple Heights City Schools and female hockey players from the Shaker Heights youth programs. Additionally, girls and women from the Monsters Hockey Club will present the Big Flag on the ice during the anthem and the women that make up the Monsters front office will be recognized throughout the game and on the team's social channels.

The Monsters Women's History Celebration will also showcase the Cavaliers organization Team Member Resource Group (TMRG) empowHER. TMRGs are team member led groups that provide support, mentoring, networking, and a platform for voicing the ideas and opinions of team members representing specific dimensions of diversity. The group empowHER aims to empower the women of the Cavaliers, Monsters, Charge, Legion and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse through mentoring, professional and personal development, and women's health programming.

As a proud partner of the Cleveland Monsters during Women's History Month, Athleta is excited to continue the mission of igniting the limitless potential of all women and girls by partnering with local community organizations in Cleveland. In conjunction with Athleta's Power of She campaign, the Monsters will share stories of local women making a difference across Northeast Ohio leading into Friday's game.

