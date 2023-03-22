Ads Escape with Shoot-Out Win
March 22, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Toronto, ON- Goalie Yaroslav Askarov stopped 32 shots and three more in a shootout to lead the Milwaukee Admirals to a 2-1 shootout win over the Toronto Marlies Wednesday at Coca-Cola Coliseum.
Milwaukee won its third straight game. Askarov improved to 5-2 in shootouts this season and the Admirals moved to 7-2 when the game is decided in a shootout.
Milwaukee lead 1-0 after the first period. The only goal of the frame came at 8:11. Roland McKeown's slap shot from the right point was stopped. Cole Schneider had a chance at a rebound but that, too, was turned aside. The rebound from Schneider's shot came to the slot where Joakim Kemell shot the puck into the goal for his first American Hockey League goal.
Boasting the league's top power play, the Marlies scored the equalizer while on the man-advantage at 6:19 of the second period when defenseman William Villeneuve blasted a shot from center point into the goal for his third marker of the season.
In the shootout, Askarov stopped all three Marlies shooters. Milwaukee's first two shooters, Isaac Ratcliffe and Kemell, were stopped. Zach Sanford, the final shooter, scored to give the Ads the victory.
The Admirals continue a five-game roadtrip Fri., Mar. 24 at Laval. The Admirals return home Sat., Apr. 1 to play host to Laval at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 22, 2023
- Ads Escape with Shoot-Out Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wolves Fall to Griffins 6-3 to Open Road Trip - Chicago Wolves
- Phantoms Power Play Presented by Provident Bank - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Coyotes Recall Forwards Boko Imama and Milos Kelemen - Tucson Roadrunners
- Moose Launch 2023 Autism Acceptance Campaign - Manitoba Moose
- Barracuda Sign Chase Gresock to ATO - San Jose Barracuda
- Thunderbirds Announce Staff Promotion & Hire - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Monsters Women's History Celebration Takes Center Ice on Friday - Cleveland Monsters
- Blue Jackets Assign Goaltender Daniil Tarasov to Cleveland - Cleveland Monsters
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Defenseman Tyson Feist to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Notebook: Lessons Learned - Charlotte Checkers
- Wolf Pack Loan F Ben Tardif to ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Amerks Partner with Foodlink to Host Community Food Drive Beginning Monday - Rochester Americans
- Toronto Marlies Host the Milwaukee Admirals in Midweek Matchup - Toronto Marlies
- Checkers Sign Mark Senden to PTO - Charlotte Checkers
- Game #62 - Ontario Reign at Tucson Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Griffins Sign Charlie Curti to PTO - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Bridgeport Islanders Open Four-Game Road Trip Tonight in Laval - Bridgeport Islanders
- Hogs Ready to Rumble with Moose - Rockford IceHogs
- Gulls Fall to Wild in Shootout - San Diego Gulls
- Roadrunners Take Down Ontario 4-1 in Series Opener with Three-Goal Second Period - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Blanked by Eagles, 8-0 - San Jose Barracuda
- Iowa Erases Three-Goal Deficit, Takes 4-3 Shootout Win Over San Diego - Iowa Wild
- Reign Fall to Roadrunners, 4-1 - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Milwaukee Admirals Stories
- Ads Escape with Shoot-Out Win
- Admirals Get Two from Predators
- Ads Finish Weekend with Win
- Ads Sign Two to PTOs
- Cooley Backstops Ads to Win Over Griffins