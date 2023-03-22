Moose Launch 2023 Autism Acceptance Campaign

March 22, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club is proud to announce the beginning of this season's Autism Acceptance campaign, in support of St.Amant Foundation. The campaign is highlighted by the Autism Acceptance Game on Saturday, April 1 at 2 p.m. CT when the Moose face the Abbotsford Canucks at Canada Life Centre.

The 2023 edition of the campaign marks the eighth year the Moose and St.Amant Foundation have partnered for the initiative. The Moose will wear special edition Autism Acceptance jerseys during the game on April 1. Fans can bid on jerseys through an auction on the concourse at the game or online through NHL Auctions in the days following. Net proceeds from the Autism Acceptance jerseys will be donated to St.Amant Foundation.

The Moose will again provide a 'quiet room' for those attending the game who may need a break from the sights and sounds in the arena. The team also offers a 'Guide to the Game' providing information to assist all fans in enjoying their experience at the Autism Acceptance Game.

Limited edition Manitoba Moose plush toys will be on sale at four Moose games including March 26, 28, 30 and April 1. The plush moose toys feature miniature replica Manitoba Moose Autism Acceptance jerseys and will be available for $25. Net proceeds from plush moose sales also support St.Amant Foundation.

Together, the jerseys, plush moose toys and additional fundraising efforts have contributed to the over $90,000 raised for St.Amant during the past seven campaigns. Those funds have been essential in outfitting the Early Learning Classrooms with teaching resources.

As part of this year's campaign, Moose players and staff returned to their annual visit of St.Amant's facilities on October 25, 2022. Players had the opportunity to speak with staff and spend time with youth attending one of St.Amant's early learning classrooms.

Tickets for Manitoba Moose home games, including the Autism Acceptance Game on Saturday, April 1, are available now at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.