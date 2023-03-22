Griffins Sign Charlie Curti to PTO
March 22, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday signed defenseman Charlie Curti to a professional tryout.
Curti has appeared in 33 games with the Toledo Walleye (ECHL) this season, posting 22 points (7-15-22), 12 penalty minutes and a plus-23 rating. During the 2021-22 campaign, the 27-year-old amassed 23 points (2-21-23) in 35 outings for the Aalborg Pirates in the top professional league in Denmark. Throughout parts of three ECHL seasons (2019-21; 22-23), Curti has 23 goals, 46 assists and 56 penalty minutes in 144 contests. The Mound, Minn., native competed in four seasons at Yale University and totaled 37 points (9-28-37) in 110 appearances. The 6-foot defenseman will look to make his AHL debut tonight when the Griffins take on the Chicago Wolves at 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena.
